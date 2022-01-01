Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Philippe MANUCEAU
Ajouter
Philippe MANUCEAU
MARSEILLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Conseils techniques
- Professeur de tennis
maintenant
FSS staps
- Enseignant
1996 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Daniel FINET
Elodie FREDIANI
Florent PELISSIER
Hélène MANUCEAU
Marin CENS
Stephane PINSARD
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z