Philippe MARLIN

-
Kaori SAS Senegal
- Dircteur des operations
2017 - 2019
Création de l'entité, structuration , mise en place des procédures commerciales et SAV
Assistance commerciale, création d'événements ..
-
ATEP Services
- Senior Consultant
Lyon
2016 - maintenant
http://www.atepservices.com/internet/
-
ETRALI
- Senior Customer Service Manager
2014 - 2018
-
AKIBA Technologies
- Operations Manager
2012 - maintenant
Gestion centre d'appels et de services au NIGERIA
SAV, Pre Sales, Sales
-
AKIBA TECHNOLOGIES
- Consultant associé
2009 - 2014
AKIBA is IT services oriented company.
By merging my renewable energies activity with Akiba , we can offer a wider range of services all around the globe.
-
Akiba Technologies
- Consulant associé
2009 - 2014
Missions de conseils en valorisation des ressources energetiques, developpement de solutions de sécurisation des biens et des personnes , géolocalisation , suivi des container et vehicules.
-
Editec
- Operations manager
2007 - 2009
Prise en charge d'une entité de 15 personnes dédiées aux operations, maintenance et installation d'équipements destinés a une société gérant une lotterie au Nigeria.
Structuration, recrutement , organisation et formation afin d'arriver aujourd'hui a 23 collaborateurs avec une prévision de 55 d'ici fin 2007 .
>Developpement de l'activité et de la couverture nationale de notre client .
Augmentation du chiffre d'affaires : 67% en 5 mois de présence au Nigéria.
Prevision de triplement du revenu sur la fin 2008.
-
Getronics
- Call Centre Manager
Rungis
2006 - 2007
Management of 2X 15 persons in charge of call creation,dispatching and followup.
These calls are Break and Fix , preventive maintenance, Installation of IT infrastructure for partners and clients.
Partners : DELL , CISCO, FOUNDRY NETWORKS
Clients : Banks, Insurance Cies, Industries, Airbus, EADS, etc. …
-
Atano SOLAR WIND Nigeria Limited
- CTO
2003 - maintenant
Creation et developpement de l'activité de conseil et de distribution de solutions >Solaires et Eoliennes pour les pays de l'Afrique de l'ouest.
-
CFAO Nigeria limited
- Operation Director
2003 - 2005
Operations Director CFAO Technologies Nigeria Limited
Trading office equipment
1. Analysis of existent, organisation advices, procedures, infrastructure network, systems In order to bring company to the level of actual European standards
2. Management of 238 persons: technicians, Engineers, Workshop Managers, service manager etc…
3. Unique Call Centre creation, hotline, Pre-Sales support, After-Sales, training team
After 16 months, costs – 32%
Net Margin + 27%
Employee’s Turnover - 25%
Turnover + 46%
Client’s Satisfaction 98.5%
• Network equipments: SHDSL ground lines, + KU Band satellite lines for branches out of the network net.
• Yesterday, monthly reporting via paperware
Today: real time reporting and Intranet dashboards reflecting day-to-day activity.
• Optimisation of procedures and infrastructure to apply to Sales department.
• Business development around Power Generators, Distribution and UPS’s
-
Computer Associates
- Customer relationship Director
Puteaux
1998 - 2003
Management of team composed of: 18 Customer Relationship Managers, 5 Technical Relationship Managers for France Belgium Swiss and Luxemburg
Duties:
• Account Management on the 50 main Clients in France and 30 biggest accounts in Belgium/Luxemburg/Swiss
Relationship:
• Becoming central point of communication for the clients
• Improve client’s knowledge on CA products.
• Gain client’s confidence to become preferred adviser...
• Improve business by passing leads and opportunities from client to the Sales and training department.
Technical:
• Improve day-to-day relationship between client and Technical support.
• Organisation of seminars with technical consultant to update Client’s knowledge on CA products. .
• Quarterly trainings on emerging technologies, to understand and provide clients with up to date and state of the art solutions.
-
Groupe Hachette Lagardere
- Product Manager
1991 - 1998
• In charge of 3 teams: infrastructure, networks to provide maximum service to Magazines editors of the entire Hachette group.
• Network Architecture WAN LAN Ethernet Token Ring and Satellite channels.
• Tests and evaluation of: network solutions, servers, Data bases Solutions for Desk top Publishing (NT, Unix, Novell, Oracle, Sybase, Domino, SQL, Unicenter TNG)
• Main projects managed:
• GED used to store and rapidly access 30 years of printed magazines.
• Integration of servers OPI in production flow of Prepress with DTP
SAN Tape libraries on Sun systems
-
SCITEX
- Technical Manager
1986 - 1991
• 20 Engineers servicing 340 clients
• Maintenance contacts negotiations.
• Pre Sales team management 5 employees.
-
BULL
- Technical Engineer
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
1981 - 1986
• Creation and teaching for international training centre. Trainings for System engineers and client’s engineers mainly foreigners.
• In charge of the equipments of the training centre.