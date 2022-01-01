Retail
Philippe MORGAND
Philippe MORGAND
BANNEGON
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Conseil
Process
Ingénierie
Management
Entreprises
Faurecia FAS.
- Process Stamping engineering
2012 - maintenant
SEGULA
- Chargé d'affaire PFI
Nanterre
2011 - 2011
Thyssen Krupp Sofédit
- Expert emboutissage structure
1998 - 2007
BERGUY SA
- Responsable Etudes
1992 - 1998
Formations
Lycée Technique Diderot
Paris
1972 - 1974
emboutissage
Cours du soir
Réseau
Bouazza JAMALI
Cédric DEBRENNE
Karima EL MASSOUS
Mbarek AKAFOU
Philippe AUBIER
Philippe BOUCHER
Philippe CALVI
Rouatbi DHIA
Serge LEBERON
Thierry GUERINOT
