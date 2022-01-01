Menu

Philippe MORGAND

BANNEGON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Process
Ingénierie
Management

Entreprises

  • Faurecia FAS. - Process Stamping engineering

    2012 - maintenant

  • SEGULA - Chargé d'affaire PFI

    Nanterre 2011 - 2011

  • Thyssen Krupp Sofédit - Expert emboutissage structure

    1998 - 2007

  • BERGUY SA - Responsable Etudes

    1992 - 1998

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :