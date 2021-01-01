Menu

Philippe PHILIPPE MAURENT (MAURENT)

Issy-les-Moulineaux.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Exchange
Office 365
Communication unifiée
Online Services

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Microsoft Online/Deployment Consultant

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 1998 - maintenant Since 2010: Microsoft Online Services/Deployment Solutions Group - Deployment Consultant.
    1998-2010: Microsoft Consulting Services: Unified Communication Consultant.
    - Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft Office Communication Server projects at very large customers.

  • Decan - Infrastructure consultant

    1995 - 1998 Decan Réseaux: IT Infrastructure consultant: Messaging/Microsoft Exchange, Windows/Active Directory and Network

  • Soft Mountain - Consultant

    1995 - 1995

  • Sinfor - Consultant

    1989 - 1995

Formations

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 1986 - 1988 Informatique

Réseau