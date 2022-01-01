Menu

Pichon GUILLAUME

Châtellerault

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Mecafi - Chargé de communication

    Châtellerault 2017 - maintenant

Formations

  • ESSCA Business School (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2015 - 2020

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :