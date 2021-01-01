My name is Pier Paolo Galbusera and I am a temporary export sales manager. I offer consulting and collaborations to small or medium-sized companies to find new business opportunities abroad, thanks to a select international network.



I have a Business degree from the Bocconi University (1983) and a specialisation in business strategy. I speak English and German and am familiar with the European, North American and Far East markets. My experience is based on past positions as a manager, a sales-marketing director and a businessman but also and especially as a trusted, reliable professional.