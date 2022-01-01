Pierluigi SANTE (PIERLUIGI SANTE)

In my career I have reached a long experience as Quality System Manager and Lead Auditor with a proven background in Quality, Automotive and management positions. In addition to my formal education and training, my history of overall hands-on experiences makes me an excellent match for the activities in Quality Management and Auditing.

In each of my professional roles, and in particular as QMS Manager and qualified Quality System / Process Leader Auditor I have been successful in producing positive results in the implementation and improvement of Business Processes at worldwide level (APAC, EMEA, LATAM, NAFTA sites), in reaching Certification Targets and processes improvement and I have a consistent history of advancing shared company goals.