Pierre-Ange CERUTTI

SAVIGNY LE TEMPLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
NetApp System Engineer
Microsoft SCCM
Microsoft Exchange
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft SCOM
Symantec BackupExec
Symantec BESR
Linux
Microsoft Windows Server 2003/2008
Réseau informatique
Netapp
VMware 4.1 / 5.1

Entreprises

  • EURO SECURITIES PARTNERS Brunoy - Ingénieur système

    2017 - maintenant Ingénieur système indépendant

  • Proxiad - Ingénieur sytème

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Conforama -> Technologie Microsoft, vMware et stockage Netapp (ingénierie système, support N3)

  • THALES COMMUNICATIONS - Ingénieur système d'information

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur système d'information et services associés

    Production de l’architecture, test, intégration, cahier des charges des systèmes, mise en service :
    - Migration Exchange 2003 -> Exchange 2010
    - Migration System Center Configuration Manager 2007 / 2012
    - Migration System Center Operation Manager 2007 / 2012
    - Migration Windows XP -> Seven
    - Microsoft Network Policy Server
    - Trend Micro Control Manager
    - Mcfee ePolicy Orchestrator
    - Stockage Netapp 2040/3170/3210 (snapManager, VSC)
    - vMware vSphere 4.1/5.1
    Etude, proof of concept:
    - Xen desktop 5

  • Ausy - Ingénieur système d'information

    Sèvres Cedex 2011 - 2013 En prestation chez Thales Communication and Security

  • Tape à l'Oeil - Administrateur système et réseau (stage)

    Wasquehal 2008 - 2011

  • Crédit agricole - Correspondant bureautique (stage)

    Montrouge 2007 - 2008 Correspondant bureautique

  • Garance Production - Administrateur système et réseau (stage)

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • DeVinci Aero

    Aix En Provence 2018 - 2018 QT A320 + LVO

    Passage QT Airbus A320 + LVO du 15 Avril 2018 au 31 mai 2018

  • Czech Aviation Training Center (Prague)

    Prague 2017 - 2017 MCC + JOC Airbus A320 FFS

    Passage MCC + JOC sur Airbus A320 FFS

  • Trimaille Aéro Formation

    Toussus Le Noble 2016 - 2017 CPL, IR/ME

    Formation pratique CPL, IR/ME

  • Institut Aéronautique Jean Mermoz (Rungis)

    Rungis 2015 - 2016 ATPL

  • Aéroclub Albert Moreau

    Nangis 2012 - 2014 Licence de pilote privé

  • Sup'Info (Lille)

    Lille 2008 - 2011 Master 2 Expert en informatique et système d'information

  • INSIA

    Paris 2005 - 2008 BTS Informatique de gestion ARLE

    informatique de gestion - Changement d'école à la fin de la 3e année