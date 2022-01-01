Menu

Pierre-Antoine BEAUVALLET

AUBAGNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Planification
Diagnostique
Travail en équipe
Ponctuelle

Entreprises

  • ALPHA - Adapei les contausiere

    AUBAGNE 2017 - maintenant Pole activité et rencontre entreprise

  • HYUNDAI Motor France - Mécanicien N1L2

    La Garenne-Colombes 2008 - 2015 Activité et évolution

  • particulier - Nettoyage

    Oak Brook 2005 - 2005 Faisant 7 heures par jours

  • Yves Dorsey - Aide

    2000 - 2001 Appréciant et spontané

Formations

  • Sup Management

    Challans 2016 - 2016 stage

    Projet et remobilisation formation AGEPHIPH

  • Ima

    Villiers Le Bel 2006 - 2008 bep

    Échange et diagnostique

  • Lycée Sacrée Coeur

    Amiens 2003 - 2005 vente

    Attractif et connaissance

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :