Pierre-Antoine BEAUVALLET
Pierre-Antoine BEAUVALLET
AUBAGNE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Planification
Diagnostique
Travail en équipe
Ponctuelle
Entreprises
ALPHA
- Adapei les contausiere
AUBAGNE
2017 - maintenant
Pole activité et rencontre entreprise
HYUNDAI Motor France
- Mécanicien N1L2
La Garenne-Colombes
2008 - 2015
Activité et évolution
particulier
- Nettoyage
Oak Brook
2005 - 2005
Faisant 7 heures par jours
Yves Dorsey
- Aide
2000 - 2001
Appréciant et spontané
Formations
Sup Management
Challans
2016 - 2016
stage
Projet et remobilisation formation AGEPHIPH
Ima
Villiers Le Bel
2006 - 2008
bep
Échange et diagnostique
Lycée Sacrée Coeur
Amiens
2003 - 2005
vente
Attractif et connaissance
Réseau
Céline LESOIN
Charles STALHBERGER
Christophe HOSTIEZ
Jean-Christian DUFFROY
Marie BERTEAU
Ndéye DIEYNA
Pandine LIM
Ronald LECLERC
Vincent BÉNÉZECH
Yvette BONNA
