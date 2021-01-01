Menu

Pierre BLANCHER

ALBERTVILLE

Entreprises

  • EDF UP ALPES

    Albertville (73200) 2006 - 2015

  • EDF GEH VALLEE DE LA MAURIENNE - Délégué exploitation

    Production | Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne (73300) 1999 - 2005

  • EDF Centrale de la Bathie - Chef d'usine

    Production | La Bâthie (73540) 1993 - 1999

  • EDF Groupement d'Usines de Bozel - Chef de groupement d'usines

    Production | Bozel (73350) 1989 - 1992

  • EDF STEP de Montezic - Ingenieur exploitation

    Production | Montézic (12460) 1984 - 1989

  • EDF Centre Hydraulique d'Aurillac - Ingénieur exploitation

    Production | Aurillac (15000) 1983 - 1984

  • College ODIENNE - Prof de math-phys; coopération

    ODIENNE 1981 - 1983

