Menu

Pierre BOGART

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Transport Aérien
Réglementation aéronautique européenne
Management opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Easyjet - Flight Operations Manager - France

    Paris 2011 - maintenant Flight Safety - Operational Delivery - Pilot Management - Communication - Regulations - Business developement
    Currently managing 7 Bases - 41 aircraft - 550 Pilots and a M&A team of 9 Base Captains/Pilot Support Officers

  • Ryanair - Base Manager Marseille

    Dublin 2005 - 2011 Flight Safety - Operations and Pilot Management - Flight Training

  • Flybe - Base Captain Paris-CDG and Toulouse

    1998 - 2005 Pilot Management - Training - Relations with Regulating Authorities

  • DGAC - Marketing and Support Manager

    La Défense 1990 - 1998 Business development - International cooperation - Project Management - Flight Training

Formations