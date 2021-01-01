Pierre BOGART

Mes compétences :
Direction générale
Transport Aérien
Réglementation aéronautique européenne
Management opérationnel
Entreprises
Easyjet
- Flight Operations Manager - France
Paris2011 - maintenantFlight Safety - Operational Delivery - Pilot Management - Communication - Regulations - Business developement
Currently managing 7 Bases - 41 aircraft - 550 Pilots and a M&A team of 9 Base Captains/Pilot Support Officers
Ryanair
- Base Manager Marseille
Dublin2005 - 2011Flight Safety - Operations and Pilot Management - Flight Training
Flybe
- Base Captain Paris-CDG and Toulouse
1998 - 2005Pilot Management - Training - Relations with Regulating Authorities
DGAC
- Marketing and Support Manager
La Défense1990 - 1998Business development - International cooperation - Project Management - Flight Training