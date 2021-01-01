Retail
Pierre BURTON
Pierre BURTON
ROSEL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
PAC LP
- VP Supply Chain
2014 - maintenant
Sites : Houston, Boston, Belfast, Rotterdam, Francfort, Caen, Singapour, Shanghai
www.paclp.com
Instrumentation Scientifique de Laboratoire
- President ISL
2009 - maintenant
www.paclp.com
President : ISL Verson (France)
General Manager : Walter-Herzog (Allemagne)
Directeur des Operations & Supply chain (Europe)
PAC
- Project Manager ERP - IFS
2008 - 2009
Implementation IFS (www.ifsworld.com)
Global WW implemetation sur les (Sites Houston, Francfort, Caen, Rotterdam, Singapour)
PAC
- Directeur Engineering
2005 - 2008
ISL
- General Manager
THONON LES BAINS
1999 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Nationale D'Ingénieurs ENI
Belfort
1983 - 1986
Université De Technologies ENI BELFORT
Belfort
1983 - 1986
Lycée Viette BTS MAI
Montbeliard
1982 - 1983
Lycée Viette
Montbeliard
1978 - 1983
Réseau
Bernard HOSSANN
Charles KASHEMA
Eric LIMAGNE
François STOFFEL
Frédérick CLEMENT
Jean-François LACHICHE
Paul KUHN
Philippe POULIN
Richard GRANGLADEN
William THOMAS