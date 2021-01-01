Menu

Pierre BURTON

ROSEL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management

Entreprises

  • PAC LP - VP Supply Chain

    2014 - maintenant Sites : Houston, Boston, Belfast, Rotterdam, Francfort, Caen, Singapour, Shanghai
    www.paclp.com

  • Instrumentation Scientifique de Laboratoire - President ISL

    2009 - maintenant www.paclp.com

    President : ISL Verson (France)
    General Manager : Walter-Herzog (Allemagne)
    Directeur des Operations & Supply chain (Europe)

  • PAC - Project Manager ERP - IFS

    2008 - 2009 Implementation IFS (www.ifsworld.com)
    Global WW implemetation sur les (Sites Houston, Francfort, Caen, Rotterdam, Singapour)

  • PAC - Directeur Engineering

    2005 - 2008

  • ISL - General Manager

    THONON LES BAINS 1999 - 2005

Formations

Réseau