Pierre-Emmanuel ARGENTON

FOUGEROLLES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Adduction d'Eau Potable
Assainissement
Terrassements
Aménagements urbains
Management

Entreprises

  • Trapdid Bigoni TRB - Chef de chantier principal

    2017 - maintenant Projet de réagencement de site industriel (Transports Mauffey, 88200 SAINT NABORD)
    En charge de la tranche terrassements, réseaux et voirie: 1.5 M €
    - Management des équipes de travaux, entre 5 et 20 personnes.
    - Implantations, topographie, lecture de plans, et le cas échéant élaboration des plans d'exécution.
    - Élaboration du planning
    - Gestion des stocks, détermination des besoins
    - Organisation et suivi des travaux
    - Suivi financier: rédaction des rapports hebdomadaires, analyse budgétaire
    - Participation et animation des réunions de chantier
    - Prise de décisions, choix techniques, avec les intervenants du projet

  • National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) - Trainee

    2016 - 2016 This experience took place in Kampala, Uganda. This is part of the curriculum of the engineering school.
    I worked on the WATSAN project (Water works).
    I had the opportunity to work with the teams of Sogea SATOM during the internship.
    I was in charge of the preparation for interconnections at MUYENGA tanks: connections of pipes from DN350 to DN900, and I managed 4 teams (around 40 people)

  • PEDUZZI VRD SAS - Chef de chantier

    2011 - 2016 - Management des équipes de travaux, entre 5 et 15 personnes.
    - Implantations, topographie, lecture de plans, et le cas échéant élaboration des plans d'exécution.
    - Élaboration du planning
    - Gestion des stocks, détermination des besoins
    - Organisation et suivi des travaux
    - Suivi financier: rédaction des rapports hebdomadaires, analyse budgétaire
    - Participation et animation des réunions de chantier

    J'ai été en charge de projets représentants de 15.000 à 300.000 €.

Formations

  • ITCBTP (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2013 - 2016 Diplôme d'ingénieur spécialité Travaux Publics

  • IUT DE BETHUNE (Bethune)

    Bethune 2011 - 2013 DUT Génie Civil

Réseau