Pierre-Emmanuel ARGENTON

2017 - maintenantProjet de réagencement de site industriel (Transports Mauffey, 88200 SAINT NABORD)
En charge de la tranche terrassements, réseaux et voirie: 1.5 M €
- Management des équipes de travaux, entre 5 et 20 personnes.
- Implantations, topographie, lecture de plans, et le cas échéant élaboration des plans d'exécution.
- Élaboration du planning
- Gestion des stocks, détermination des besoins
- Organisation et suivi des travaux
- Suivi financier: rédaction des rapports hebdomadaires, analyse budgétaire
- Participation et animation des réunions de chantier
- Prise de décisions, choix techniques, avec les intervenants du projet
National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC)
- Trainee
2016 - 2016This experience took place in Kampala, Uganda. This is part of the curriculum of the engineering school.
I worked on the WATSAN project (Water works).
I had the opportunity to work with the teams of Sogea SATOM during the internship.
I was in charge of the preparation for interconnections at MUYENGA tanks: connections of pipes from DN350 to DN900, and I managed 4 teams (around 40 people)
PEDUZZI VRD SAS
- Chef de chantier
2011 - 2016- Management des équipes de travaux, entre 5 et 15 personnes.
- Implantations, topographie, lecture de plans, et le cas échéant élaboration des plans d'exécution.
- Élaboration du planning
- Gestion des stocks, détermination des besoins
- Organisation et suivi des travaux
- Suivi financier: rédaction des rapports hebdomadaires, analyse budgétaire
- Participation et animation des réunions de chantier
J'ai été en charge de projets représentants de 15.000 à 300.000 €.
Formations
ITCBTP (Montpellier)
Montpellier2013 - 2016Diplôme d'ingénieur spécialité Travaux Publics