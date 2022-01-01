Menu

Pierre Emmanuel DAPOIGNY

Issy-les-Moulineaux

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

After my studies at a leading French Business School, EM Normandy, where i did a Master in Cross Cultural Marketing and Negotiation.
I was extremely interested in the Real Estate Development sector and I had already experienced training periods as a project manager assistant in office sector.

Nowadays, I am working for Bouygues Immobilier, the French leading company in real Estate, as a junior project manager in residential. In Charge of severals operations starting from the Building Permit until the home delivery.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Interpersonal Negotiation
Interpersonal Business Management
Intercultural Management
IELTS 6,5
TOEIC 860

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Immobilier - Responsable de Programmes Principal

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2019 - maintenant

  • Bouygues immobilier - Responsable de Projets

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2017 - 2019 Bouygues Immobilier Résidentiel - Responsable de Projets
    Agence Métropole du Grand Paris

    - ZAC de la Maison Blanche (Neuilly Sur Marne) 230 logements sur trois lots
    - Villa Princet, 174 logements (Aulnay sous bois)
    - Noisy en l'Isle, 232 logements (Noisy le Grand)
    - Quatre Saisons, 62 logements (Romainville)

  • Bouygues immobilier - Stage responsable de programme

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2016 - 2016 Siège social de SMA, 35 000m2 de bureau, Paris XV

  • Yareal Polska Warsaw, Real Estate Development - Junior Project Manager

    2015 - 2015 Réalisation, et mise en place d'un budget pour le development d'un future projet.

  • Pathé - Agent de cinéma

    2014 - 2014 Travail Etudiant en plus de mes études

  • Bergam's - Administrateur de vente

    2012 - 2012 Stage de cinq semaines en tant qu'administrateur de vente.

  • Prêt à recevoir - Préparateur commande

    Versailles 2012 - 2012 Stage d'un mois à Rugis en préparation commande

Formations

  • University Of Ljubljana - Faculty Of Economics (Ljubljana)

    Ljubljana 2015 - 2015 Erasmus

  • Fontys University (Venlo)

    Venlo 2013 - 2013 Erasmus

  • EM Normandie

    Caen 2011 - 2016 M2 Cross Cultural Marketing and Negotiation

    Spécialités : International Business, Négociation interpersonnelle, Interculturel Management, Management de projet
    Langues : Programme 100% en anglais