Pierre Emmanuel DAPOIGNY

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Versailles
After my studies at a leading French Business School, EM Normandy, where i did a Master in Cross Cultural Marketing and Negotiation.
I was extremely interested in the Real Estate Development sector and I had already experienced training periods as a project manager assistant in office sector.
Nowadays, I am working for Bouygues Immobilier, the French leading company in real Estate, as a junior project manager in residential. In Charge of severals operations starting from the Building Permit until the home delivery.
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Interpersonal Negotiation
Interpersonal Business Management
Intercultural Management
IELTS 6,5
TOEIC 860