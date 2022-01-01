Pierre Emmanuel DAPOIGNY

After my studies at a leading French Business School, EM Normandy, where i did a Master in Cross Cultural Marketing and Negotiation.

I was extremely interested in the Real Estate Development sector and I had already experienced training periods as a project manager assistant in office sector.



Nowadays, I am working for Bouygues Immobilier, the French leading company in real Estate, as a junior project manager in residential. In Charge of severals operations starting from the Building Permit until the home delivery.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Interpersonal Negotiation

Interpersonal Business Management

Intercultural Management

IELTS 6,5

TOEIC 860