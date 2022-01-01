Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel LECLERCQ

COUDUN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Visual Merchandising
Customer Relationship Management
trend analysis
product management
marketplace management
consumer analysis
commercial assistance
category management
calendar management
Town Councils
SAP
Retail Management
Product Development
Microsoft Office
Merchandising
Marketing
Manufacturing costs negotiation
Forecasting
Customer loyalty development
Business plan development
Business management
Advanced skills

Entreprises

  • COURIR / GO SPORT Group (Paris / France) - Category Manager

    2009 - 2017
    ► Category Manager Men Sneakers:
    - Definition, implementation and monitoring (turnover, margin, stocks, rotation) of product range strategy
    - Competitive intelligence and trend analysis (market and consumers)
    - Offer Segmentation according to retail network specificities (220 stores) and marketplace management
    - Participation to brief and Control marketing operations (internally and with international brands)
    ► Buyer:
    - Product referencing, forecasting and follow-up of purchases with international brands
    - Negotiating commercial terms
    - Brief of "special make up" (SMU) branded products exclusive to the company
    - Management of suppliers' portfolio, prospecting and institution of business relations with new brands
    ► Product manager:
    - Private label men sneakers launch: positioning, brief and follow-up of product development
    - Product conception in collaboration with the appropriate manufacturing and development services
    - Manufacturing costs negotiation considering the market situation

  • NIKE - Regional Key Account Manager

    PARIS 2007 - 2009 - Presentation and sale of collections (assortment construction): footwear and accessories (performance and lifestyle) then sportswear (apparel, footwear and accessories) consistent with the brand distribution policy
    - Business plan development for regional key accounts and marketing calendar management
    - Customer relationship management: Customer loyalty development, sell-in and sell-out management

  • FILMASPORT - Technical Sales Representative (North and Picardie / France)

    2004 - 2004 - Sales of sports infrastructures (skateparks, city stadiums ...) for communities and town councils ;
    - Customer relationship management and tenders follow-up

  • NIKE - Visual Merchandiser (successively in France: south, north west, north)

    PARIS 2004 - 2006 - Visual merchandising and commercial assistance (retail and trade marketing in store operations set up) ;
    - Advices in commercial arrangement and showroom set up ;
    - Participation in concept-store and franchise openings (Nike Marseille, Paris Champs-Elysées ...)

  • HEINZ Group -  Junior research and panels' analyst

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • IAE Lille

    Lille 2000 - 2003 Master's degree 2 Direct and Digital Marketing

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel