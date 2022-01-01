Pierre-Emmanuel LECLERCQ

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Coudun
Mes compétences :
Visual Merchandising
Customer Relationship Management
trend analysis
product management
marketplace management
consumer analysis
commercial assistance
category management
calendar management
Town Councils
SAP
Retail Management
Product Development
Microsoft Office
Merchandising
Marketing
Manufacturing costs negotiation
Forecasting
Customer loyalty development
Business plan development
Business management
Advanced skills
Pas de contact professionnel