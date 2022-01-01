Pierre-Emmanuel MICHEL

Orange Business Services - Orange Consulting
- Manager
Paris
2007 - 2013
• Projects management
Network and unified communications solutions roll out (PMO for Renault: international WAN, Bull : Alcatel Lucent ToIP)
• Organisations optimisation
- Elaboration of reorganization and rationalisation plans of IT management processes – Frames of reference: ITILv3, eTOM and Lean Management (European Parliament, Hydro-Québec, La Poste)
- Operational efficiency improvement of IT support and infrastructures management teams (Société Générale)
• Studies
- IT strategic orientations and multi-vendor assessment – Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Aastra (Georgia Pacific, Ministry of finances - DGI)
- Business plan, risks and total cost of ownership analysis: assessment of business and financial gains (HSBC, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris, Cap Gemini)
• Management of consultants on assignments: guidance, workload and tasks assignment, evaluation of services provided
• Elaboration of proposals and development of consultancy approaches