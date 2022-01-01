Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel MICHEL

TOULOUSE

Entreprises

  • Marlink - Project Manager

    2016 - maintenant

  • Orange Business Services - Orange Cyberdefense - Project Manager

    2016 - 2016

  • Orange Business Services - Advanced Integration Services - Project Manager

    2013 - 2015 Projects management and leading: LAN, Datacenter relocation, Security platform, Unified and collaborative solutions

    - AIRBUS: integration of Cisco WebEx solution on Airbus’s Premises
    - PIERRE FABRE France and international: WAN optimization solution based on Riverbed products
    - MACIF: redesign of security platform
    - Urban community of Toulouse: evolution of the Internet access platform security

    Bid management

    - Contributors management
    - Design of project methodology and approach
    - Control of proposal consistency in terms of solution, associated services and costs

  • Orange Business Services - Orange Consulting - Manager

    Paris 2007 - 2013 • Projects management
    Network and unified communications solutions roll out (PMO for Renault: international WAN, Bull : Alcatel Lucent ToIP)
    • Organisations optimisation
    - Elaboration of reorganization and rationalisation plans of IT management processes – Frames of reference: ITILv3, eTOM and Lean Management (European Parliament, Hydro-Québec, La Poste)
    - Operational efficiency improvement of IT support and infrastructures management teams (Société Générale)
    • Studies
    - IT strategic orientations and multi-vendor assessment – Cisco, Alcatel-Lucent, Avaya, Aastra (Georgia Pacific, Ministry of finances - DGI)
    - Business plan, risks and total cost of ownership analysis: assessment of business and financial gains (HSBC, Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Paris, Cap Gemini)
    • Management of consultants on assignments: guidance, workload and tasks assignment, evaluation of services provided
    • Elaboration of proposals and development of consultancy approaches

  • AFD Technologies - Consultant

    PARIS 2005 - 2007 Mission chez Nokia Siemens Networks / SFR Intelligent Network

Formations

  • National University Of Singapore (Singapour)

    Singapour 2004 - 2005 Computing School

    Exchange student

  • Institut National Des Sciences Appliquées (Villeurbanne)

    Villeurbanne 2000 - 2005 Télécoms

