Pierre-Espoir KOFFI

Hard-worker engineer with profound technical background and deep insight and vision for Business management : Telecom, Internet of Things, Big Data analytic and Quality insurance.



Driven researcher and experience in mobile RAN & CORE network Planning, Optimization and Performance engineering with long track-record of successfully delivering engineering service and various technologies : GSM, UMTS, LTE, VoLTE, VoWIFI.



Passionate about innovation and mobile technology I'm developing a framework for network management including Customers Experience Management and Customers Experience Assurance capability to provide the relevant insight about operators mobile services.



BUSINESS

• Business process oriented

• Very energetic, I love challenges and concrete actions that give results: Understand and analyses complex issues, both current and potential, in order to identify the most appropriate solutions is my favorite.

• Strong willed and excellent strategic vision to define priorities, plan time and resources realistically



HUMAN

• Working with people

• Diplomatic, patient and task-oriented, getting the right balance



TOOLS:

------------

• SFR performance and optimization analysis tools : Archipel, MyCOM, OCEAN, OMC,

• Qlik Sense and Qlikview for CEM and CEA

• Actix Analyzer classic & Troubleshooter

• ATOLL : Network RF planning, coverage, Optimization, etc.

• NOKIA OMC and NECTACT solution

• HUAWEI LMT

• HUAWEI OMC : M2000, MSOFT and MGW

• HUAWEI PRS

• ERICSSON TEMS suite

• Nemo outdoor

• MapInfo

• Excel & Macros



MATERIAL

---------------

• NOKIA (Multiradio base, Flexi, etc.)

• HUAWEI (From sRAN 7 and upper)

• ERICSSON (KPI, RF performance and optimization parameters/procedures)

• ASTELLIA Probes solution : CAA and NOVA

• ORACLE Probes solution : Performance Intelligent Center

• ANRITSU, TEKTRONIX : High ability to drive projects



Mes compétences :

Télécommunications

Informatique

Communication

Oracle

Voix sur IP