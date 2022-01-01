Pierre-Espoir KOFFI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lyon
Hard-worker engineer with profound technical background and deep insight and vision for Business management : Telecom, Internet of Things, Big Data analytic and Quality insurance.
Driven researcher and experience in mobile RAN & CORE network Planning, Optimization and Performance engineering with long track-record of successfully delivering engineering service and various technologies : GSM, UMTS, LTE, VoLTE, VoWIFI.
Passionate about innovation and mobile technology I'm developing a framework for network management including Customers Experience Management and Customers Experience Assurance capability to provide the relevant insight about operators mobile services.
BUSINESS
• Business process oriented
• Very energetic, I love challenges and concrete actions that give results: Understand and analyses complex issues, both current and potential, in order to identify the most appropriate solutions is my favorite.
• Strong willed and excellent strategic vision to define priorities, plan time and resources realistically
HUMAN
• Working with people
• Diplomatic, patient and task-oriented, getting the right balance
TOOLS:
------------
• SFR performance and optimization analysis tools : Archipel, MyCOM, OCEAN, OMC,
• Qlik Sense and Qlikview for CEM and CEA
• Actix Analyzer classic & Troubleshooter
• ATOLL : Network RF planning, coverage, Optimization, etc.
• NOKIA OMC and NECTACT solution
• HUAWEI LMT
• HUAWEI OMC : M2000, MSOFT and MGW
• HUAWEI PRS
• ERICSSON TEMS suite
• Nemo outdoor
• MapInfo
• Excel & Macros
MATERIAL
---------------
• NOKIA (Multiradio base, Flexi, etc.)
• HUAWEI (From sRAN 7 and upper)
• ERICSSON (KPI, RF performance and optimization parameters/procedures)
• ASTELLIA Probes solution : CAA and NOVA
• ORACLE Probes solution : Performance Intelligent Center
• ANRITSU, TEKTRONIX : High ability to drive projects
Mes compétences :
Télécommunications
Informatique
Communication
Oracle
Voix sur IP