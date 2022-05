Pierre ESTERMANN

Quality Assurance professional with over 17 years’ experience in Life Sciences principally dedicated to Clinical trials in areas such as quality assurance, compliance, data analysis, validation and qualification of laboratory instruments, problem solving quality issues (CAPA), training. High understanding of GCP and GMP with proven industry experience in an International Central Laboratory and Pharma.

My strengths include a creative approach to problem solving, change management with a strong commitment to customer focus.



Mes compétences :

Essais cliniques

ISO 15189

Six Sigma Green Belt

ISO 17025

Norme ISO 9001

Audit interne

Gestion de la qualité

Techniques de laboratoire

Bonnes Pratiques de Fabrication

Amélioration continue

PART 21