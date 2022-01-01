Pierre Faller is an executive coach and leadership development consultant. Pierre has been working with executives and teams since 2008. As a member of the Columbia Business School Executive

Education faculty team, Pierre has been involved as a team facilitator and executive coach in a variety of Columbia leadership programs including the Emerging Leader Development

Program, the Societe Generale High Impact Leadership Program and the Ariane De

Rothschild Nonprofit Leadership Program. Outside of Columbia, Pierre has been working with leaders and teams from companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Ahold USA and

Wunderman.



Prior to leadership development, Pierre had a successful career in corporate marketing and advertising. As the Senior Director Marketing at Columbia Business School, Pierre was responsible for overseeing all marketing activities for the school’s MBA, EMBA and

Executive Education programs. A French national, Pierre also worked as an Account Director for

Omnicom/ TBWA Chiat Day in Paris where he was the lead representative for numerous clients such as The Coca-Cola Company, Danone, Adidas, BMW, SNCF (French Railways),

AXA, and BNP Paribas.



Pierre is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Adult Learning and Leadership at

Columbia University Teachers College and is a graduate of the Columbia Coaching Certification Program. He also holds a Master of Business Administration from Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at University of Virginia.



He lives in New York City.