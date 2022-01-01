Menu

Pierre FISSELLIER

  • Consultant

AIGREMONT

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • GO DISTRIB CONSEILS - Consultant

    Profession libérale | Aigremont (30350) 2003 - 2011

  • Carrefour - Directeur marketing

    Marketing | Chambourcy (78240) 1999 - 2002 CARREFOUR MULTIMÉDIA : Le meilleur site de vente en ligne de produits multimédias au moment de sa mise en ligne (2001).

  • centrale d'achats Continent - Directeur Marketing Bazar Lourd

    Marketing | Chambourcy (78240) 1994 - 1999 Chambourcy puis St Germain en Laye

Formations

Réseau

