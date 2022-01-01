Pierre FISSELLIER

Entreprises
-
GO DISTRIB CONSEILS
- Consultant
Profession libérale | Aigremont (30350)
2003 - 2011
-
Carrefour
- Directeur marketing
Marketing | Chambourcy (78240)
1999 - 2002
CARREFOUR MULTIMÉDIA : Le meilleur site de vente en ligne de produits multimédias au moment de sa mise en ligne (2001).
-
centrale d'achats Continent
- Directeur Marketing Bazar Lourd
Marketing | Chambourcy (78240)
1994 - 1999
Chambourcy puis St Germain en Laye
-
-
-
Formations
Réseau
