Menu

Pierre FLAMMANG

MUNICH

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Tendering
Project Management
design
Procurement
tender design
site supervision
construction design
conceptual design
preparation of tender documents
construction supervision
Petroleum
Oil Terminals
Natural Gas
Feasibility Studies
Construction Management
site selection
schedule planning
risk assessment
responsible for network
responsible for Tendering
project scheduling
gas injection
gas dehydration
environmental impact assessment
detailed design
contract negotiations
contract management
construction planning
basic design
Wittness design
Waste water
Underground Gas Storage
Total contractual support
Tankers
Sour Gas
SCADA
Production Wells
Procuremnt support
Onshore Oil & Gas
Oil Field Development
Offshore Oil & Gas
Natural Gas Storage
Management Design
Language skills
Joint Venture
ISO 14001 Standard
Fibre Optic Cable
Excavations
Due Diligence
ColdFusion
Civil Engineering
Arbitration

Entreprises

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project coordinator

    2012 - maintenant Turkey ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator / ILF Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
    GmbH, München, Germany Internal Project Manager Project (TANAP), Turkey, PMC
    responsible for Consultant Key data: Length: 1,900 km, transport of
    for Project Management natural gas: 31 bcm, compressor
    Systems and Organisational stations, metering stations, block valves,
    Set Up. SCADA and control system
    ILF scope of work: project management
    (Project Management Consultant and
    Owners Engineer (PMOE), Integrated
    into TANAP's Management Team for the
    Execution Phase)

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Deputy project manager

    2011 - 2012 Iraq, China, United ILF Beratende Ingenieure Deputy project manager Halfaya Oil Field Development Phase 1,
    Arab Emirates GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Consultant PMC
    for Project Managment Key data: Greenfield, proven reserves
    System and Organisation, 4.1 billion bbl oil, 23 production wells,
    Deputy Project Manager ILF phase I central processing facility (CPF)
    with 3 trains and total capacity of 100
    mbd, 18'' oil and 16'' sour gas export
    pipelines
    ILF scope of work: project management
    (Project Management Consultancy
    Services)

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Lenders Engineer

    2011 - 2011 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Lenders Engineer Central Asia Gas Pipeline Line A and B,
    Kazakhstan GmbH, München, Germany Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Technical
    Consultancy Services to Lenders

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - ILF Quality Manager

    2010 - 2010 ILF Beratende Ingenieure ILF Quality Manager Underground Gas Storage - EPCM
    GmbH, München, Germany Key data: 2 salt caverns, total
    geometrical volume: 1 Mio. m , total
    working gas volume 130 Mio. Nm , gas
    injection rate: 2 x 100,000 Nm /h, gas
    withdrawal rate: 2 x 200,000 Nm /h, 2
    electr. driven reciprocation compressors,
    installed compressor power: 2x 6.35
    MW, 2 withdrawal trains with gas
    dehydration & gas pre-heating,
    guaranteed availability of up to 99.1%

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project Director

    2010 - 2010 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project Director responsible Nabucco Gas Pipeline - Feeder Lines
    GmbH, München, Germany for Coordinative and Key data: Medium: Natural Gas, Total
    contractual support for Length: 1,109 km, Diameter: 48" (218
    aquisition and set up of km) and 56" (891 km)
    project Design Pressure: 100 bar, Throughput:
    31 bcm/a, No. of Compressor Stations:
    4, No. of Metering Stations: 1, No. of
    Block Valve Stations: 32, No. of Pigging
    Stations: 5
    ILF scope of work: tender design,
    management and support during
    authority approval process, procurement
    of RoWs and permits, environmental
    impact assessment

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project manager

    2009 - maintenant Algeria ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager Modernisation of SONATRACH pipeline
    GmbH, München, Germany systems metering and control system
    Key data: National Algerian main
    pipeline, total length: 16,000 km, 550
    metering points, due Diligence for 550
    metering points, reconstruction and
    modernisation of approx. 150 strategic
    metering points with over 500 flow
    meters, design and tendering phase: 9
    months.
    ILF scope of work: as-built survey, tender
    design, project management

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Team member

    2008 - 2010 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member responsible Gas Pipeline Bunde-Etzel, Detailed
    Netherlands GmbH, München, Germany for Support of Management Design & Construction Supervision
    Team for HSE Key data: Length 60.4 km, diameter 48",
    MOP 95 bar, DP 100bar
    pressure control station, 2 pigging
    stations, 3 block valve stations
    2 tunnel (DN2500 with 1,100m and
    DN2000 with 250m), 1HDD (350m), 40
    closed crossings
    approx. 15km pipeline section in marsh
    and moor areas
    ILF scope of work: tender design,
    detailed design/construction design,
    preparation of tender documents,
    tendering, tender evaluation and contract
    award recommendation, contract
    negotiations, site
    supervision/construction supervision,
    construction management, consulting
    services during construction,
    management and support during
    authority approval process, procurement
    of RoWs and permits

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project manager

    2007 - 2009 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible GAP Analyses BTC Pipeline Project,
    GmbH, München, Germany for Review of the design of Turkish Section
    the existing Baku Tiblisi
    Ceyhan Pipeline, Turkish
    Section with resepect to new
    BP design standards

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project manager

    2006 - 2010 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible Tanker Loading Facilities at Leixoes
    GmbH, München, Germany for Tendering and award of Marine Terminal - Revamp
    supply and construction Key data: 3 berths for import of crude oil
    contracts and export of refined products, products
    range from petro chemicals, white
    products, black products and LPG, total
    of 19 new loading arms, total of 3 vapour
    recovery arms with associated system,
    optimisation of multi-product facility for
    tankers from 5,000 DWT to 115,000
    DWT
    ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
    preparation of tender documents,
    tendering, project control, project
    scheduling, cost and schedule planning,
    site supervision/construction supervision,
    construction management, construction
    cost tracking and invoice approval,
    commissioning, acceptance testing

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Design Coordinator

    2004 - 2004 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Design Coordinator and ILF Gas Storage Facilities EPE
    GmbH, München, Germany Quality Manager Key data: 4 salt caverns; storage
    capacity 240 million Nm ; compression
    rate 200,000 Nm /h; withdrawal rate:
    400,000 Nm /h; installed compressor
    power 14 MW
    ILF scope of work: ILF as partner of a
    joint venture for the turnkey construction
    of the natural gas storage Epe

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Team member & Expert

    2001 - 2005 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member / Expert Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Crude Oil
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Tendering Pipeline - Turkish Section
    and award of EPC Contracts Key data: total length: 1,750 km, length
    for the BTC Project, of turkish section: 1,070 km, diameter:
    Procuremnt support for 46", 42", 34", design capacity: 50 Mt/a, 4
    client, HSE Officer ILF pump stations (90 MW), 1 pressure
    Munich Office / Participation control station, terminal at Ceyhan with
    in the Arbitration on Client tank farm (7 x 150,000 m ) and jetty for 2
    Side with Stations EPC x 300,000 DWT tankers
    Contractor as Expert and ILF scope of work: detailed
    Wittness design/construction design (for all
    pipeline and stations facilities and for
    Ceyhan Marine Terminal, preparation of
    tender documents for construction works
    and equipment supply, contract
    management (full contracting services up

    to contract signatures), review and
    completion of basic design, detailed
    route selection, topographic survey and
    mapping, prequalification for all
    construction works and material supply
    contracts, full procurement)

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Team member

    2000 - maintenant ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member responsible IMS - Integrated Management System
    GmbH, München, Germany for Preparation and ILF scope of work: project control, quality
    certification of the HSE management, project management
    Managment System of ILF
    Munich under ISO 14001,
    OHSAS 18001 and SCC**. /
    ILF internal Project for
    development of Project
    Management System for
    Project Management
    Services for Clients

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project coordinator

    1999 - 2002 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator Road Pricing System for Truck Traffic
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Co-ordination Key data: Road performance related toll
    of civil engineering, for trucks 3.5 tons.
    tendering and award of civil ILF scope of work: Design/Engineering
    works, HSE Coordinator,
    planning stage

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Subproject manager

    1998 - 1999 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Subproject manager Circe Fiber Loop GND2
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for responsible Key data: Installation of Fibre Optic
    for section Stuttgart - Munich Cable System between Berlin and
    Stuttgart, length: approx. 1,100 km
    ILF scope of work: feasibility study, cost
    estimating, permit application design
    (incl. crossing permits), procurement of
    RoWs and permits, geological
    investigations, route design, as-built
    documentation, site
    supervision/construction supervision

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project manager

    1997 - 2000 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible 3. GSM-Mobile Net in Austria
    GmbH, München, Germany for responsible for network of Key data: Erection and Installation of 100
    Connect Austria in Salzburg, Base Stations for a GSM net 1.800
    Vienna and Lower Austria.

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Chef de Projet Regional

    1996 - 1998 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Regional responsible VIAG Interkom sites - GSM Net
    GmbH, München, Germany Bavaria Key data: Erection and installation of 48

    Base Stations for a GSM net 1.800
    ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
    permit application design, detailed
    design/construction design, as-built
    documentation, site
    supervision/construction supervision,
    construction management,
    commissioning, project management

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project manager

    1996 - 1996 GmbH, München, Germany

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Chef de Projet Regional

    1995 - 1998 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Regional responsible Mobile Data Radio System
    GmbH, München, Germany Bavaria Key data: Acquisition, erection and
    installation of 1.000 base stations for a
    600 MHz net

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Deputy project manager

    1992 - 1994 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Deputy project manager NNPC Pipelines and Depots Project,
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Detailed Phase III, Contract 3, Auchi - Kaduna,
    design and project Jos - Gombe
    managment services for EPC Key data: total length: approx. 795 km,
    Contractor diameter: 8" - 16", 3 pump stations, 2
    tank farms: 168,000 m (total storage
    capacity)
    ILF scope of work: detailed
    design/construction design, Procurement
    Services

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Project coordinator

    1991 - 1992 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator Bad Wildbad Tunnel
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Project Key data: Two-lane urban road tunnel,
    management for Client of the length: 1.7 km, excavation cross-section:
    preparatory works for tunnel 70 - 87 m , NATM, longitudinal
    construction, co-ordination of ventilation with point extraction
    tendering and public
    financing procedures for the
    tunnel works, single Point of
    communication with public
    for the municipality

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Subproject manager

    1989 - 1991 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Subproject manager D2 - Mobile Radio System
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for responsible Key data: 850 base transceiver stations
    for the base stations of D2 ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
    mobile network for the permit application design, site selection,

    Munich Region lease agreements, detailed electrical and
    civil design, tender design, tender
    evaluation and contract award
    recommendation, preparation of tender
    documents, as-built documentation, site
    supervision/construction supervision

  • ILF Beratende Ingenieure - Lead project engineer

    1986 - 1990 ILF Beratende Ingenieure Lead project engineer Water Supply Tafna-Oran
    GmbH, München, Germany responsible for desing of Key data: Total Length: 114.3 km,
    water treatment process, Diameter: 20 km - 56", 70 km - 64", CF2/
    construction planning, design 24.3 km - 28", Water intake: 3.4 m /s
    vetting suppliers and ILF scope of work: Project management,
    contractors, consultancy special Services
    services

  • ILF - Chef de Projet

    1986 - maintenant

Formations

  • Universität Innsbruck (Innsbruck)

    Innsbruck 1981 - 1986 Ingenieur Diplome

    responsible for Collaboration Study of performance of small waste
    basic engineering of sewer water treatment plants in high altitude
    systems and waste water and effects on environment
    treatment plants in Tyrol,
    Austria

  • University Of Innsbruck (Innsbruck)

    Innsbruck 1976 - 1985 Inegnieur Diplome

Réseau