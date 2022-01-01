Pierre FLAMMANG

-
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project coordinator
2012 - maintenant
Turkey ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator / ILF Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline
GmbH, München, Germany Internal Project Manager Project (TANAP), Turkey, PMC
responsible for Consultant Key data: Length: 1,900 km, transport of
for Project Management natural gas: 31 bcm, compressor
Systems and Organisational stations, metering stations, block valves,
Set Up. SCADA and control system
ILF scope of work: project management
(Project Management Consultant and
Owners Engineer (PMOE), Integrated
into TANAP's Management Team for the
Execution Phase)
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Deputy project manager
2011 - 2012
Iraq, China, United ILF Beratende Ingenieure Deputy project manager Halfaya Oil Field Development Phase 1,
Arab Emirates GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Consultant PMC
for Project Managment Key data: Greenfield, proven reserves
System and Organisation, 4.1 billion bbl oil, 23 production wells,
Deputy Project Manager ILF phase I central processing facility (CPF)
with 3 trains and total capacity of 100
mbd, 18'' oil and 16'' sour gas export
pipelines
ILF scope of work: project management
(Project Management Consultancy
Services)
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Lenders Engineer
2011 - 2011
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Lenders Engineer Central Asia Gas Pipeline Line A and B,
Kazakhstan GmbH, München, Germany Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Technical
Consultancy Services to Lenders
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- ILF Quality Manager
2010 - 2010
ILF Beratende Ingenieure ILF Quality Manager Underground Gas Storage - EPCM
GmbH, München, Germany Key data: 2 salt caverns, total
geometrical volume: 1 Mio. m , total
working gas volume 130 Mio. Nm , gas
injection rate: 2 x 100,000 Nm /h, gas
withdrawal rate: 2 x 200,000 Nm /h, 2
electr. driven reciprocation compressors,
installed compressor power: 2x 6.35
MW, 2 withdrawal trains with gas
dehydration & gas pre-heating,
guaranteed availability of up to 99.1%
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project Director
2010 - 2010
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project Director responsible Nabucco Gas Pipeline - Feeder Lines
GmbH, München, Germany for Coordinative and Key data: Medium: Natural Gas, Total
contractual support for Length: 1,109 km, Diameter: 48" (218
aquisition and set up of km) and 56" (891 km)
project Design Pressure: 100 bar, Throughput:
31 bcm/a, No. of Compressor Stations:
4, No. of Metering Stations: 1, No. of
Block Valve Stations: 32, No. of Pigging
Stations: 5
ILF scope of work: tender design,
management and support during
authority approval process, procurement
of RoWs and permits, environmental
impact assessment
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project manager
2009 - maintenant
Algeria ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager Modernisation of SONATRACH pipeline
GmbH, München, Germany systems metering and control system
Key data: National Algerian main
pipeline, total length: 16,000 km, 550
metering points, due Diligence for 550
metering points, reconstruction and
modernisation of approx. 150 strategic
metering points with over 500 flow
meters, design and tendering phase: 9
months.
ILF scope of work: as-built survey, tender
design, project management
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Team member
2008 - 2010
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member responsible Gas Pipeline Bunde-Etzel, Detailed
Netherlands GmbH, München, Germany for Support of Management Design & Construction Supervision
Team for HSE Key data: Length 60.4 km, diameter 48",
MOP 95 bar, DP 100bar
pressure control station, 2 pigging
stations, 3 block valve stations
2 tunnel (DN2500 with 1,100m and
DN2000 with 250m), 1HDD (350m), 40
closed crossings
approx. 15km pipeline section in marsh
and moor areas
ILF scope of work: tender design,
detailed design/construction design,
preparation of tender documents,
tendering, tender evaluation and contract
award recommendation, contract
negotiations, site
supervision/construction supervision,
construction management, consulting
services during construction,
management and support during
authority approval process, procurement
of RoWs and permits
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project manager
2007 - 2009
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible GAP Analyses BTC Pipeline Project,
GmbH, München, Germany for Review of the design of Turkish Section
the existing Baku Tiblisi
Ceyhan Pipeline, Turkish
Section with resepect to new
BP design standards
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project manager
2006 - 2010
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible Tanker Loading Facilities at Leixoes
GmbH, München, Germany for Tendering and award of Marine Terminal - Revamp
supply and construction Key data: 3 berths for import of crude oil
contracts and export of refined products, products
range from petro chemicals, white
products, black products and LPG, total
of 19 new loading arms, total of 3 vapour
recovery arms with associated system,
optimisation of multi-product facility for
tankers from 5,000 DWT to 115,000
DWT
ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
preparation of tender documents,
tendering, project control, project
scheduling, cost and schedule planning,
site supervision/construction supervision,
construction management, construction
cost tracking and invoice approval,
commissioning, acceptance testing
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Design Coordinator
2004 - 2004
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Design Coordinator and ILF Gas Storage Facilities EPE
GmbH, München, Germany Quality Manager Key data: 4 salt caverns; storage
capacity 240 million Nm ; compression
rate 200,000 Nm /h; withdrawal rate:
400,000 Nm /h; installed compressor
power 14 MW
ILF scope of work: ILF as partner of a
joint venture for the turnkey construction
of the natural gas storage Epe
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Team member & Expert
2001 - 2005
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member / Expert Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Crude Oil
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Tendering Pipeline - Turkish Section
and award of EPC Contracts Key data: total length: 1,750 km, length
for the BTC Project, of turkish section: 1,070 km, diameter:
Procuremnt support for 46", 42", 34", design capacity: 50 Mt/a, 4
client, HSE Officer ILF pump stations (90 MW), 1 pressure
Munich Office / Participation control station, terminal at Ceyhan with
in the Arbitration on Client tank farm (7 x 150,000 m ) and jetty for 2
Side with Stations EPC x 300,000 DWT tankers
Contractor as Expert and ILF scope of work: detailed
Wittness design/construction design (for all
pipeline and stations facilities and for
Ceyhan Marine Terminal, preparation of
tender documents for construction works
and equipment supply, contract
management (full contracting services up
to contract signatures), review and
completion of basic design, detailed
route selection, topographic survey and
mapping, prequalification for all
construction works and material supply
contracts, full procurement)
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Team member
2000 - maintenant
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Team member responsible IMS - Integrated Management System
GmbH, München, Germany for Preparation and ILF scope of work: project control, quality
certification of the HSE management, project management
Managment System of ILF
Munich under ISO 14001,
OHSAS 18001 and SCC**. /
ILF internal Project for
development of Project
Management System for
Project Management
Services for Clients
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project coordinator
1999 - 2002
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator Road Pricing System for Truck Traffic
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Co-ordination Key data: Road performance related toll
of civil engineering, for trucks 3.5 tons.
tendering and award of civil ILF scope of work: Design/Engineering
works, HSE Coordinator,
planning stage
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Subproject manager
1998 - 1999
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Subproject manager Circe Fiber Loop GND2
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for responsible Key data: Installation of Fibre Optic
for section Stuttgart - Munich Cable System between Berlin and
Stuttgart, length: approx. 1,100 km
ILF scope of work: feasibility study, cost
estimating, permit application design
(incl. crossing permits), procurement of
RoWs and permits, geological
investigations, route design, as-built
documentation, site
supervision/construction supervision
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project manager
1997 - 2000
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project manager responsible 3. GSM-Mobile Net in Austria
GmbH, München, Germany for responsible for network of Key data: Erection and Installation of 100
Connect Austria in Salzburg, Base Stations for a GSM net 1.800
Vienna and Lower Austria.
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Chef de Projet Regional
1996 - 1998
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Regional responsible VIAG Interkom sites - GSM Net
GmbH, München, Germany Bavaria Key data: Erection and installation of 48
Base Stations for a GSM net 1.800
ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
permit application design, detailed
design/construction design, as-built
documentation, site
supervision/construction supervision,
construction management,
commissioning, project management
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project manager
1996 - 1996
GmbH, München, Germany
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Chef de Projet Regional
1995 - 1998
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Regional responsible Mobile Data Radio System
GmbH, München, Germany Bavaria Key data: Acquisition, erection and
installation of 1.000 base stations for a
600 MHz net
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Deputy project manager
1992 - 1994
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Deputy project manager NNPC Pipelines and Depots Project,
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Detailed Phase III, Contract 3, Auchi - Kaduna,
design and project Jos - Gombe
managment services for EPC Key data: total length: approx. 795 km,
Contractor diameter: 8" - 16", 3 pump stations, 2
tank farms: 168,000 m (total storage
capacity)
ILF scope of work: detailed
design/construction design, Procurement
Services
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Project coordinator
1991 - 1992
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Project coordinator Bad Wildbad Tunnel
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for Project Key data: Two-lane urban road tunnel,
management for Client of the length: 1.7 km, excavation cross-section:
preparatory works for tunnel 70 - 87 m , NATM, longitudinal
construction, co-ordination of ventilation with point extraction
tendering and public
financing procedures for the
tunnel works, single Point of
communication with public
for the municipality
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Subproject manager
1989 - 1991
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Subproject manager D2 - Mobile Radio System
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for responsible Key data: 850 base transceiver stations
for the base stations of D2 ILF scope of work: conceptual design,
mobile network for the permit application design, site selection,
Munich Region lease agreements, detailed electrical and
civil design, tender design, tender
evaluation and contract award
recommendation, preparation of tender
documents, as-built documentation, site
supervision/construction supervision
ILF Beratende Ingenieure
- Lead project engineer
1986 - 1990
ILF Beratende Ingenieure Lead project engineer Water Supply Tafna-Oran
GmbH, München, Germany responsible for desing of Key data: Total Length: 114.3 km,
water treatment process, Diameter: 20 km - 56", 70 km - 64", CF2/
construction planning, design 24.3 km - 28", Water intake: 3.4 m /s
vetting suppliers and ILF scope of work: Project management,
contractors, consultancy special Services
services
ILF
- Chef de Projet
1986 - maintenant