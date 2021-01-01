Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FOURRÉ
Ajouter
Pierre FOURRÉ
NIORT
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Niort
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MAIF
- Analyste développeur
NIORT
2015 - maintenant
MACIF
- Développeur Informatique
Niort
2013 - 2015
Formations
ENI Ecole Informatique
Nantes
2013 - 2015
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z