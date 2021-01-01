besancon
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FRAMBOT
Ajouter
Pierre FRAMBOT
SOCHAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Sochaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ateleir creation jf
- Stagiaire commercial
2015 - 2015
Formations
ECM : Ecole De Commerce, Marketing Et Management - CNAM
besancon
2014 - maintenant
Lycée Le Grand Chenois
Montbeliard
2010 - 2013
Bac ES spécialité Maths
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z