Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre FRANCOIS
Ajouter
Pierre FRANCOIS
ANNECY
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Annecy
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
REIS France
- Technico-commercial
1997 - 2015
Formations
CESTC
Montpellier
1978 - 1979
licence
DUT génie Mécanique 1977
Réseau
Olivier REMOND
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z