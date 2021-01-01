Pierre-François BOURJALLIAT

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Clichy
PROFESSIONAL RECORD /
psLIVE – Marketing Services Network Brand of AMF /
December 2010 - present: Head of Département (2011) & Deputy Managing Director (2012)
Objectives: Operational management of the department, in charge of advisory teams (40 members), drive competitions and strategy
Other achievements: Reorganized the departement through the merger of Posterscope events & Implicom into an integrated branch: Posterscope Live
Coordinate the international network of Experiential agencies
POSTERSCOPE FRANCE – Out of home Network Brand of AMF /
November 2008 - November 2010: Integrated Business Director - OOH and street marketing communications
Objectives: Liase with and facilitate the coordination of the business units; define the sales strategy of the client portfolio;
Other achievements: Designed and managed global communication plateforms and drive the diversify strategy
POSTERSCOPE CONTACT - Marketing services division of AMF /
January 2007 - October 2008: Account executive - Experiential marketing Dpt
Objectives : Design and implement communication strategy, develop key accounts, manage a sales team
Other achievements: Strongly developed major key accounts and exceeded the BU targets by 130%
VOCATION PUBLICS – Marketing services division of AMF /
September 2004 - December 2006: Project manager in the experiential marketing Dpt
Objectives: manage production and purchasing, take charge of innovation & new technology
Other achievements: Coordinate big event e.g. The opening event for the East TGV launch (awarded)
2002-2004 - IMAGE & CONCEPT – Advertising company - unconventional solutions
Account manager
Drive the sales strategy of the client portfolio; : Cartier Int., Fox Pathé Europa, Lagardère Média, Schwarzkopf…
Research in new technology applied to event driven communications ( immersive solutions, hologram, 3D)
2001- HI QUEST – BtoB challenges & travels: Creation & organization
Mes compétences :
Marketing opérationnel