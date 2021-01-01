Pierre-François BOURJALLIAT

PROFESSIONAL RECORD /



psLIVE – Marketing Services Network Brand of AMF /

December 2010 - present: Head of Département (2011) & Deputy Managing Director (2012)

Objectives: Operational management of the department, in charge of advisory teams (40 members), drive competitions and strategy

Other achievements: Reorganized the departement through the merger of Posterscope events & Implicom into an integrated branch: Posterscope Live

Coordinate the international network of Experiential agencies



POSTERSCOPE FRANCE – Out of home Network Brand of AMF /

November 2008 - November 2010: Integrated Business Director - OOH and street marketing communications

Objectives: Liase with and facilitate the coordination of the business units; define the sales strategy of the client portfolio;

Other achievements: Designed and managed global communication plateforms and drive the diversify strategy



POSTERSCOPE CONTACT - Marketing services division of AMF /

January 2007 - October 2008: Account executive - Experiential marketing Dpt

Objectives : Design and implement communication strategy, develop key accounts, manage a sales team

Other achievements: Strongly developed major key accounts and exceeded the BU targets by 130%



VOCATION PUBLICS – Marketing services division of AMF /

September 2004 - December 2006: Project manager in the experiential marketing Dpt

Objectives: manage production and purchasing, take charge of innovation & new technology

Other achievements: Coordinate big event e.g. The opening event for the East TGV launch (awarded)





2002-2004 - IMAGE & CONCEPT – Advertising company - unconventional solutions

Account manager

Drive the sales strategy of the client portfolio; : Cartier Int., Fox Pathé Europa, Lagardère Média, Schwarzkopf…

Research in new technology applied to event driven communications ( immersive solutions, hologram, 3D)



2001- HI QUEST – BtoB challenges & travels: Creation & organization





Mes compétences :

Marketing opérationnel