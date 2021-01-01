Menu

Pierre-François CANAULT

Москва

En résumé

Cliquer pour modifier le résuméI work for agencies and announcers to develop their expertise Social Media for French, European and American customers.

-----------------------

- Best social media long term strategy (think social within the whole marketing strategy and not just as an activation), combining
- Right activation to amplify a specific brand launch: off to on//on to off
- Right influencers...


Mes compétences :
Social Media Specialist
Community management
Social media advertising
Advertising
Corporate strategy
Stratégie web
Concepteur rédacteur
Social Media
Digital
Réseaux Sociaux

Entreprises

  • Creative Content - Directeur Social Media

    Москва 2016 - maintenant Stratégie Social Media
    E-Influence

  • SUPINTERNET - Professeur en Stratégie Social Media

    2014 - maintenant J'accompagne les étudiants de l'école sur les stratégies Social Media pour des sujets BtoC et Corporate.

  • Agence Welcome to the Factory - Co-Fondateur

    2013 - 2016 Stratégie Social Media - E-Influence

  • Reputation Squad - Project Manager Social Media

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Stratégie Digitale et Social Media
    E-Reputation

  • W&Cie (Havas Groupe) - Social Media Consultant

    2011 - 2012 Stratégie Social Media

    ACCOR - CAISSE DES DEPOTS - KANTAR MEDIA - EUROP ASSISTANCE

    E-Reputation : W&cie

  • EGC & Associés - Chef de projet

    2010 - 2011 Conception site internet Signal/Unicef
    Conception site internet Groupama (Opération Sauvegarde Junior)
    Concepteur Rédacteur campagne Signal
    Développement Social (Twitter, FB, blogosphère)

  • By Kilian - Assistant chef de profuit

    2008 - 2010 Relation presse
    Développement Web image
    Evenements

  • Text in the City - Chef de projet junior

    2007 - 2008 Conception Redaction INTEL
    Développement projet INTEL (Compagnon Parfait)

Formations

Réseau

