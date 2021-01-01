Menu

Pierre-François OZIEMBLOWSKI

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Digital Advertising
Lead generation
Community management
Corporate communication
Channel management
Event management

Entreprises

  • e-QUADRA - Chargé d'Affaires

    Paris 2014 - 2015

  • Bharat Pyara - Communication Officer

    2014 - 2014 Philantropic organization aimed for helping orphans, widows and HIV positive people.
    Beneficiaries screening, creation of reports and fundraising.
    Website creation and updating.

  • Festival d'Aix - Press Relations Officer

    2014 - 2014 Communication consulting mission, on the sake of Image-Musique for the"International Lyric Arts Festival of Aix-en-Provence".
    PR related tasks:
    - development of the media cover for the festival
    - scheduling presence of journalists, interviews with artists & management staff, and operas cover
    - analysis of the press releases realized by the medias, press cheats and reports and strategic recommandations

  • Nuance Communication - International Marketing Assistant

    2013 - 2013 Nuance Communications, Healthcare EMEA, Operational Marketing Department:
    - Events Management;
    - Web Marketing & Digital Communication;
    - Advertisement & PR;
    - Lead Generation & Sales Support;
    - Marketing Intelligence

  • 64 Telecom/Celoe - Marketing and Community Manager

    2012 - 2013

  • Sounds Of Marseille - Communication Officer

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2011 - 2013 Master

    Core Business School Skills (Marketing, Finance, Complexity & Innovation Management, HR, Strategy)
    Specialization:
    - Global Political Economy
    - International Marketing Management
    - Foreign Markets Management
    - Entrertainment Marketing
    - Entrepreneuship and Innovation
    - Sustainable Development
    - European and International Labor Law

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :