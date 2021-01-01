Pierre-François SOLÈRE

IT Executive (including abroad/international experience) with extensive records in technical, marketing, strategy and team management (65 FTE):



* Strategic thinking and tactical planning execution

* Ability to drive complex programs and deals with business partners and vendors

* Deep knowledge in global payments (24/7 operations, issuing, acquiring, processing, CNP, e/m-commerce, mPOS, e-wallet, 2F authentication, 3DSecure, biometry, PCI security, fraud management) and digital banking transformation

* Always looking for innovations and new technologies for a better customer service and operations efficiency.





Mes compétences :

E-commerce

IT Operations

Transformation digitale

Management d'équipes pluridisciplinaires et disper