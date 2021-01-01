Menu

Pierre-François SOLÈRE

En résumé

IT Executive (including abroad/international experience) with extensive records in technical, marketing, strategy and team management (65 FTE):

* Strategic thinking and tactical planning execution
* Ability to drive complex programs and deals with business partners and vendors
* Deep knowledge in global payments (24/7 operations, issuing, acquiring, processing, CNP, e/m-commerce, mPOS, e-wallet, 2F authentication, 3DSecure, biometry, PCI security, fraud management) and digital banking transformation
* Always looking for innovations and new technologies for a better customer service and operations efficiency.


Mes compétences :
E-commerce
IT Operations
Transformation digitale
Management d'équipes pluridisciplinaires et disper

Entreprises

  • IT-CE (ex-GCE Technologies), Groupe BPCE - Directeur Monétique puis Informatique

    2006 - maintenant Rôle de DSI avec des responsabilités de maîtrise d'ouvrage et de maîtrise d’œuvre sur les paiements (e-wallet ApplePay, mPos) les automates bancaires (front/back office), le commerce électronique, le système central gérant les cartes bancaires, et le déploiement de 25 000 tablettes pour la signature électronique en agence bancaire dans le cadre de la transformation digitale des services.

    Gestion d'une direction opérationnelle (> 65 ETP) d'intégration et de production (24h/7j avec des niveaux de qualité et de disponibilité forts) des serveurs monétiques gérant les autorisations pour les paiements et les retraits sur automates du Groupe Caisse d'Epargne.

    Ceci est complété par le management d'une équipe de chefs de projets (plus de 30 projets par an sur des sujets tels que la monétique, la sécurité, la qualité, etc... ). Le rechargement de titres de transport sans contact sur automates, la refonte du canal automates, la sécurisation des opérations en ligne pour 11 millions de clients de la banque à distance et paiements en ligne sont quelques exemples de projets aboutis et en production auprès des clients du réseau des Caisses d'Epargne et de filiales de BPCE.

    Mes activités consistent aussi à travailler en amont des projets, de définir les trajectoires et de gérer les budgets associés (>7 millions d'euros), le tout en favorisant l'innovation et un mode de travail transverse.

  • MasterCard International (Belgique) - Responsable Développement Produits et Certification

    1996 - 2006 Basé en Belgique, j'avais en charge les migrations EMV pour des grands comptes (Citibank) sur l'Asie et l'Amérique du Sud, ainsi que le développement de la stratégie et du marketing opérationnel mondial pour les produits carte à puce et applications MasterCard sur les marchés de la fidélisation et du sans-contact/NFC.

    Mise en place de tout la certification EMV pour Europay International et MasterCard (outils, processus, etc...)

Formations

