Pierre-Francois VILGRAIN

-
Airbus Group
- Head of Ariane 5 MLSI & FAL Industrial Performance
Blagnac
2014 - maintenant
-
Astrium
- Responsable d'Atelier de Production Ariane 5 // M51
Blagnac
2012 - 2014
-
Auchan Import-Export (Guangzhou Branch) Trading Co.
- Production Engineer & Junior Buyer
2011 - 2011
-
Alcampo SA (Auchan Espagne)
- Stage en Marketing et E-Commerce
2010 - maintenant
-
ICAM - Département Recherche Matériaux
- Etudiant en Mémoire Scientifique
2010 - 2010
-
Cuisine Solutions inc. VA, USA
- Stage Technicien en Production & Maintenance
2009 - 2009
-
PSA Peugeot-Citroën
- Stage Opérateur sur Chaine d'Assemblage
Rueil Malmaison
2007 - 2007