Pierre-Francois VILGRAIN

Blagnac

Election législatives 2022

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Head of Ariane 5 MLSI & FAL Industrial Performance

    Blagnac 2014 - maintenant

  • Astrium - Responsable d'Atelier de Production Ariane 5 // M51

    Blagnac 2012 - 2014

  • Auchan Import-Export (Guangzhou Branch) Trading Co. - Production Engineer & Junior Buyer

    2011 - 2011

  • Alcampo SA (Auchan Espagne) - Stage en Marketing et E-Commerce

    2010 - maintenant

  • ICAM - Département Recherche Matériaux - Etudiant en Mémoire Scientifique

    2010 - 2010

  • Cuisine Solutions inc. VA, USA - Stage Technicien en Production & Maintenance

    2009 - 2009

  • PSA Peugeot-Citroën - Stage Opérateur sur Chaine d'Assemblage

    Rueil Malmaison 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau

