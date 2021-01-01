Menu

Pierre-Frédéric RÉMI

PARIS LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Suez Environnement - Head of Front and Middle Office

    PARIS LA DEFENSE 2013 - maintenant

  • Unibail Rodamco - Head of Treasury and Financing

    Paris 2012 - 2013 In charge of treasury and financing for the Group (ca. eur10bn debt)
    Bond issuances (public issuance, private placement), convertible bond (ORNANE), commercial papers
    Bank facilities
    Interest rates and foreign exchange risk management
    Cash and debt reporting and analysis
    Interim/annual reports

  • Royal Bank of Scotland - Interest rates derivatives sales

    PARIS 2008 - 2012 Covering a portfolio of c. 25 large Corporates (CARREFOUR, AIR LIQUIDE, EUTELSAT, SAUR, LVMH, WENDEL…) on a wide range of IRD products (swaps, options, cross currency swaps, deposits, structured funding…)
    Product champion for risk management tools

  • Royal Bank of Scotland - Business Manager Corporate Coverage France

    PARIS 2007 - 2008 Graduate Programme
    Participated to ABN-Amro integration process
    Supported the team as Analyst
    Supported Relationship Managers as Analyst on Annual Reviews, financial models, client pitches

