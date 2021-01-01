Pierre-Frédéric RÉMI

-
Suez Environnement
- Head of Front and Middle Office
PARIS LA DEFENSE
2013 - maintenant
Unibail Rodamco
- Head of Treasury and Financing
Paris
2012 - 2013
In charge of treasury and financing for the Group (ca. eur10bn debt)
Bond issuances (public issuance, private placement), convertible bond (ORNANE), commercial papers
Bank facilities
Interest rates and foreign exchange risk management
Cash and debt reporting and analysis
Interim/annual reports
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Interest rates derivatives sales
PARIS
2008 - 2012
Covering a portfolio of c. 25 large Corporates (CARREFOUR, AIR LIQUIDE, EUTELSAT, SAUR, LVMH, WENDEL…) on a wide range of IRD products (swaps, options, cross currency swaps, deposits, structured funding…)
Product champion for risk management tools
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Business Manager Corporate Coverage France
PARIS
2007 - 2008
Graduate Programme
Participated to ABN-Amro integration process
Supported the team as Analyst
Supported Relationship Managers as Analyst on Annual Reviews, financial models, client pitches