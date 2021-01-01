Retail
Pierre GABORY
Pierre GABORY
LYON CEDEX
Mes compétences :
administration systeme
gestion de projet informatique
Alteca
- Gestionnaire de Projet
LYON CEDEX
2012 - maintenant
Institut G4
Lyon
2012 - 2015
Titre niveau 1 - Bac+5 - Chef de projet en systeme d information
AFPA
Meudon La Forêt
2007 - 2008
TITRE NIVEAU 3 BAC+2 - Technicien superieur en support informatique
TSSI ( Technicien Supérieur de Support Informatique )
Bruno GUILLAUME
Emhenni ANIS
Michaël GIROD
Patrick VITAL
Pierre COSTE
Sylvain TRICARD
Thierry SO
Thomas BALLANDRAS