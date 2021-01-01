Pierre GAGARIN

I feel like our world needs change, new energies, new way of thinking.
We only have one earth, and it is wonderful, let's respect it.
Through my travels I discovered many different cultures, many different way of thinking.
I learned to listen, to be patient, very social and open-minded.
I like organized work and being efficient as I hate wasting my time.
I learned to push out my limits through some sports like free-skiing, climbing, mountaineering, and soon sky-diving.
I'm interested in everything which is new to me, new country, new people, new challenge.
Mes compétences :
Qualité
Maintenance
Gestion de projet
Management
Efficacité énergétique
Energies renouvelables