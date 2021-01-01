Menu

Pierre GAGARIN

CASABLANCA

En résumé

I feel like our world needs change, new energies, new way of thinking.
We only have one earth, and it is wonderful, let's respect it.

Through my travels I discovered many different cultures, many different way of thinking.
I learned to listen, to be patient, very social and open-minded.
I like organized work and being efficient as I hate wasting my time.

I learned to push out my limits through some sports like free-skiing, climbing, mountaineering, and soon sky-diving.

I'm interested in everything which is new to me, new country, new people, new challenge.

Mes compétences :
Qualité
Maintenance
Gestion de projet
Management
Efficacité énergétique
Energies renouvelables

Entreprises

  • SOLVEO ENERGIE MENA - Volontaire International Entreprise (VIE) - Ingénieur projet

    2014 - maintenant Acquisition, développement et construction de centrales photovoltaïques et éoliennes au Maroc

  • SOLVEO ENERGIE - Apprenti ingénieur

    2011 - 2014 -Solar power-plant development and construction
    - Low consumption buildings
    - Medium size power-plant (100kWc)
    - Large power-plant (8 - 80MWc)

    -Windfarm developmen

  • Etablissement Français du Sang - Stagiaire

    2011 - 2011 -Réorganisation des locaux du plateau technique de l'EFS, à Toulouse.
    -Départ de services
    -Agrandissements d'autres services
    -Travail sur AutoCAD


    -Entretien Relation service technique - fournisseurs
    -Demande de devis spécifique
    -Demande de démonstation

  • McDonald's - Equipier

    guyancourt 2010 - 2011 12h/semaine pendant les cours

    Accueil des clients à la caisse et au "drive", service.
    Management de l'équipe cuisine

  • Mairie de Marvejols - Employé

    2009 - 2009 Travail d'été :

    -Entretiens intérieur et extérieur ( maçonnerie, électricité, plomberie, espaces verts )

  • Sheppard Hotel - Employé

    2009 - 2009 Travail d'été en ANGLETERRE :

    -Service
    -Plonge
    -Aide à la cuisine
    -Entretiens des locaux

  • SOVIBAT - Manoeuvre

    2007 - 2007 Travail d'été :

    -Construction et entretient de piscines
    -Maçonnerie

  • XGI - Employé

    2006 - 2008 Embauché pendant deux étés 2006 et 2008.

    -Maintenance informatique
    -Réalisation documents spécifiques
    -Traitement de texte.

Formations

Réseau

