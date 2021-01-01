Pierre GALLET

-
PG Conseils
- Conseiller en Investissement Financier - Programme Filianse
2015 - maintenant
Consultant du Réseau INOVÉA, professionnel de la gestion de patrimoine, ma mission est de permettre aux particuliers de bénéficier du Programme FILIANSE, le premier programme de pédagogie financière de la famille. Au delà de l’Audit FILIANSE, mon rôle est d’être à l’écoute de leurs besoins spécifiques, de les conseiller, de leur proposer les solutions les plus adaptées et de les accompagner au fil des années.
Ford Motor Company
- Sales Promotion & Events Assistant
Paris
2014 - 2014
Event : Paris Autoshow 2014 organization (+1,2 million de visitors)
Organization : Training sessions (80 + 70 people during 2 days)
Logistics:
Cars display / Brochures / Furnitures
Budget (about ,2 millions euros)
Passes, badges, invitations
Catering service/ Logistic service
Purchasing: Ford employees suits (H/F)
Management:
International team work : weekly confcalls (in english)
Profiling, casting, recruitment of 70 hostesses
Operational :
Daily organization of the stand
Team management
Issues Management
Results Paris Autoshow 2014 Ford:
+ 76% sales compared to 2012 edition
+ 37% data captures compared to 2012 edition
Corporate Social Responsibility :
Driving Skills For Life : Help the project manager to organize and enroll people for DSFL event at Circuit Paul Ricard (track) at Le Castellet, in partnership with Kedge Business School (+ 250 participants)
Mercedes Benz
- Marketing Manager Assistant smart
MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX
2012 - 2013
Operational Marketing:
- Creation and logistics of retail advertising, Paris 2012 Motorshow organisation
- BTL : POS, Mailing, boards, flyers and post cards creation briefing and distribution
- ATL : Press and various displays creation briefing
- Digital : Creation briefing of eAds and eMailings
- POS advertising tools stock management for all 87 smart retailers in France
Product Management:
- Enhanced participation in the « smart by ZADIG&VOLTAIRE » limited edition prototyping
- Product documentation correction (price lists, brochures, product portfolio, various hardcopies)
- Marketing studies for coming smart new model (portfolio structure, engines, pricing, etc.)
- Correction of the new website pilot version : www.smart.com contents, wording and configurator
République Transactions
- Negociateur Immobilier
2010 - maintenant
Real Estate Broker
- Negotiation with byers and sellers
- Finding new assets