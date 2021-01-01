Menu

Pierre GALLET

BEAUNE

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • PG Conseils - Conseiller en Investissement Financier - Programme Filianse

    2015 - maintenant Consultant du Réseau INOVÉA, professionnel de la gestion de patrimoine, ma mission est de permettre aux particuliers de bénéficier du Programme FILIANSE, le premier programme de pédagogie financière de la famille. Au delà de l’Audit FILIANSE, mon rôle est d’être à l’écoute de leurs besoins spécifiques, de les conseiller, de leur proposer les solutions les plus adaptées et de les accompagner au fil des années.

  • Ford Motor Company - Sales Promotion & Events Assistant

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Event : Paris Autoshow 2014 organization (+1,2 million de visitors)

    Organization : Training sessions (80 + 70 people during 2 days)

    Logistics:
    Cars display / Brochures / Furnitures
    Budget (about ,2 millions euros)
    Passes, badges, invitations
    Catering service/ Logistic service

    Purchasing: Ford employees suits (H/F)

    Management:
    International team work : weekly confcalls (in english)
    Profiling, casting, recruitment of 70 hostesses

    Operational :
    Daily organization of the stand
    Team management
    Issues Management

    Results Paris Autoshow 2014 Ford:
    + 76% sales compared to 2012 edition
    + 37% data captures compared to 2012 edition

    Corporate Social Responsibility :
    Driving Skills For Life : Help the project manager to organize and enroll people for DSFL event at Circuit Paul Ricard (track) at Le Castellet, in partnership with Kedge Business School (+ 250 participants)

  • Mercedes Benz - Marketing Manager Assistant smart

    MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX 2012 - 2013 Operational Marketing:
    - Creation and logistics of retail advertising, Paris 2012 Motorshow organisation
    - BTL : POS, Mailing, boards, flyers and post cards creation briefing and distribution
    - ATL : Press and various displays creation briefing
    - Digital : Creation briefing of eAds and eMailings
    - POS advertising tools stock management for all 87 smart retailers in France
    Product Management:
    - Enhanced participation in the « smart by ZADIG&VOLTAIRE » limited edition prototyping
    - Product documentation correction (price lists, brochures, product portfolio, various hardcopies)
    - Marketing studies for coming smart new model (portfolio structure, engines, pricing, etc.)
    - Correction of the new website pilot version : www.smart.com contents, wording and configurator

  • République Transactions - Negociateur Immobilier

    2010 - maintenant Real Estate Broker
    - Negotiation with byers and sellers
    - Finding new assets

Formations

  • ESC Rennes School Of Business

    Rennes 2011 - 2015 Double Degree Master of Sciences International Luxury and Brand Management & Programme Grandes Ecoles

    Main courses : Marketing B2B & B2C – Product & Brand Management – Luxury Marketing Strategy – Managing Cultural Diversity – Consumer Behaviour – Marketing Communication – Strategic Management

  • Örebro Universitet (Örebro)

    Örebro 2010 - 2011 DUETI - Bachelor Degree equivalent

    1 year exchange program

  • Lethbridge College (Lethbridge)

    Lethbridge 2009 - 2010 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

    1 an en échange, envoyé par l'Université de Bourgogne UB

  • IUT Auxerre

    Auxerre 2008 - 2009 DUT Techniques de Commercialisation

    Main courses : Marketing – Logistics – Applied Sales – Law – Accounting – Distribution – Speech

