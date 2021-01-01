Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GARIN
Ajouter
Pierre GARIN
GUYANCOURT
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bouygues Construction
- Diecteur Adjoint Travaux
GUYANCOURT
1991 - maintenant
Formations
Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics (ESTP) (Paris)
Paris
1988 - 1991
B91
Réseau
Franck OLIERIC
Natalie BALSAN
Olivier ECHEGU
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z