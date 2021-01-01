Menu

Pierre GARIN

GUYANCOURT

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction - Diecteur Adjoint Travaux

    GUYANCOURT 1991 - maintenant

Formations

  • Ecole Spéciale Des Travaux Publics (ESTP) (Paris)

    Paris 1988 - 1991 B91

Réseau

