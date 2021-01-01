Menu

Pierre GERARD

STRASBOURG

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Strasbourg

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • GHSV - Contrôleur de gestion

    2000 - maintenant

  • CPR Billets / CPR Or - Comptable - Contrôleur de gestion

    1990 - 1999

Formations

  • CNAM INTEC (Paris)

    Paris 1995 - 1999 DESCF
Annuaire des membres :