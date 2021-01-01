Menu

Pierre GORGI

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Lestiennes ENR - Commercial

    2010 - 2015

Formations

  • CCI

    Cambrai 2010 - 2012

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :