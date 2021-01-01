Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Pierre GRENIER
Ajouter
Pierre GRENIER
QUÉBEC
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Réseaux informatiques
Entreprises
Les systèmes PIGRE
- Consultant
1994 - maintenant
Installation et réparation de systèmes informatiques, de réseau en domaine.
Formations
Université Laval (Québec)
Québec
1989 - 1991
certificat en informatique
Réseau
Aboubacar DIAKITÉ
Bakary SISSOKO
Mamady KAKORO
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z