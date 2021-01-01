Menu

Pierre GROMADA

Paris

En résumé

Hays - 5 001-10 000 employee; HAS-GB;

Hays is the leading global specialist group in the field of Human Resources.
We’ve been in business for over 40 years.

We’re expanding our operations around the globe and our strong financial performance means we can invest in our business and our people.

Specialist recruitment is all about people : 10, 000 people make up our worldwide team, working out of around 300 offices in 34 countries; we share ideas, knowledge and experience across businesses and territories to deliver outstanding results.

Our consultants work with candidates and clients to place the right people in the right jobs; we invest heavily in equipping our staff with the tools and skills to perform to the highest standards while developing their careers with world class training.

We serve in 4 main business lines :

-Permanent recruitment :
Serving over 17 specialist Business areas from finance to Construction, IT and industrial sector : Helping our client to recruit the bests candidates for their organisation.

-Contracting :
The Contracting department of Hays plc is the leading global outsourcing specialist every year we place 300.000 external consultants mainly in the field of IT and Financial services.

-Temporary work :
Helping client to face activity peak and temp workers to find new assignments in the field of office support, Banking and financial profiles.

-HR Advisory :
This department is present, alongside its clients and more specifically board committee and human resources departments to accompany them on all the strategic subjects: from the recasting of a wage policy to the outsourcing of a recruitment department, our experts are fully available to help you and share with you and important market expertize.

Mes compétences :
Management
English
Recrutement informatique
Business Consulting
KPI
Key account management

Entreprises

  • Hays - Country Manager | Hays Luxembourg

    Paris 2017 - maintenant Since our new fiscal year in July 2017, I'm acting as country manager for the Hays Lux' office, leading our 3 business lines :
    - Permanent Recruitment
    - Contracting
    - Temporary Work.

    I'm available and happy to get in touch with :
    - Talented people interested to join a wonderful team,
    - Companies & Clients who wants to create or reinforce their partnership with Hays Luxembourg.

    My contact details :
    pierre.gromada@hays.lu | +352 268 654

  • Hays - Manager | IT & Contracting

    Paris 2014 - 2017 Between 2014 and 2017, I took over the 2 business lines : IT Permanent recruitment and Contracting division, helped to launched the ITC North-France business and acted as a Project group member wihtin the Hays EMEA ITC program.

  • Hays - Senior IT Recruitment Consultant | IT & Contracting

    Paris 2012 - 2014 I joined Hays in 2012 to launch from scratch the IT contracting business in Luxembourg.
    At this time, my role was on a 360° basis, doing both client and candidate relationship management.

    In 2014, I also joined the Hays EMEA Program as a project group member to work on EMEA Processes and sales harmonisation.

  • Australia - Linguistic journey in Australia

    2011 - 2012 45000 kms road trip around Australia

  • Bertelsmann - Team Leader | CRM

    Metz 2010 - 2011 elecommunication department | Customer RelationShip Management team

    Responsibilities:
    • To take over the management of 1 stall team and 1 new team (2x15 people).
    • Life Cycle recruitment and training for 1 complete team (15 people)
    • Daily management and activity supervising
    • KPI’s policy implementation and follow-up
    • Quality survey establishment
    • Functional analysis on progression capacity
    • Project leading : “challenges to manage the Y and Z generation”
    • Problem solving
    • Reporting to the management (weekly, monthly, Quarterly)

  • CIC - Recruitment Consultant & Account Manager | TraineeShip

    Paris 2005 - 2010 5 years of Vocational training :
    • CIC-Bank (1 year) : Account Manager
    • IMC-Artemys (2 years) : Recruitment Consultant
    • Lux-Six-Events (1 year) : Junior Project Manager
    • Credit Agricole (1 year) : Account Manager

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :