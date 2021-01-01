Pierre GROMADA

Hays - 5 001-10 000 employee; HAS-GB;



Hays is the leading global specialist group in the field of Human Resources.

We’ve been in business for over 40 years.



We’re expanding our operations around the globe and our strong financial performance means we can invest in our business and our people.



Specialist recruitment is all about people : 10, 000 people make up our worldwide team, working out of around 300 offices in 34 countries; we share ideas, knowledge and experience across businesses and territories to deliver outstanding results.



Our consultants work with candidates and clients to place the right people in the right jobs; we invest heavily in equipping our staff with the tools and skills to perform to the highest standards while developing their careers with world class training.



We serve in 4 main business lines :



-Permanent recruitment :

Serving over 17 specialist Business areas from finance to Construction, IT and industrial sector : Helping our client to recruit the bests candidates for their organisation.



-Contracting :

The Contracting department of Hays plc is the leading global outsourcing specialist every year we place 300.000 external consultants mainly in the field of IT and Financial services.



-Temporary work :

Helping client to face activity peak and temp workers to find new assignments in the field of office support, Banking and financial profiles.



-HR Advisory :

This department is present, alongside its clients and more specifically board committee and human resources departments to accompany them on all the strategic subjects: from the recasting of a wage policy to the outsourcing of a recruitment department, our experts are fully available to help you and share with you and important market expertize.



