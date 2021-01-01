Menu

Pierre GUIBERNAO

VILLENEUVE LOUBET

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sarl PGBTP - Gérant

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • CET Don Bosco (Nice)

    Nice 1978 - 1980 BEP

    Dessinateur Industriel en Construction Electrique

  • Collège Les Bréguières

    Cagnes Sur Mer 1972 - 1978

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :