Pierre GUIBERNAO
Pierre GUIBERNAO
VILLENEUVE LOUBET
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sarl PGBTP
- Gérant
2009 - maintenant
Formations
CET Don Bosco (Nice)
Nice
1978 - 1980
BEP
Dessinateur Industriel en Construction Electrique
Collège Les Bréguières
Cagnes Sur Mer
1972 - 1978
Réseau
Grégory DAMY
Helene WEIBEL
Johnny RABOINE
Schram VERONIQUE
Stephane VIVES
