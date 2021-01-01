Menu

Pierre LEMAIRE

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Mécanique
Planning stratégique
Autocad
Estimation
Pétrochimie
Contrôle des coûts
Pétrole
Génie civil
Primavera
Project Control
Microsoft Project

Entreprises

  • Technip - Subcontract Engineer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant | Phoenix Project
    | Refinery Plant revamping
    |EPCM Project

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Project Control Engineer

    Émerainville 2017 - 2017 | Biogen Pharmaceutical plant construction
    | Project Control team

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Project engineer

    Émerainville 2015 - 2017 Onshore Pointe Noire (Congo)

    | Project control team on Moho 1 bis project
    | Revamping and expansion of the existing FPU Alima for Total E&P)
    | EPC Project 200M$

  • Groupe Ponticelli Frères - Project engineer

    Émerainville 2014 - 2015 Paris (France)

    Project control team on Moho 1 bis project. ( Revamping and expansion of the existing FPU Alima for Total E&P)

  • Groupe Bouygues - Technical Assistant

    Paris 2013 - 2013 I was in charge, with the PM, of two construction projects (25 houses and 43 apartments) and I helped him on site to supervise the work. It included managing on-site teams, planning final works, technical problem solving, removal of reservations and building delivery.

  • VINCI ENERGIES - Technical Assistant

    Montesson 2012 - 2012 Retained to help the foreman on-site for street lightning projects and highway construction improvement. It includes reviewing the plans and specifications to ensure for example that cables were at the right places and that each phases were balanced. I was integrated in a technical team. I was involved in the call for bids process (cost estimation, technical memorandum, planning...) for the electrical side of construction projects.

  • VNCC - Structural Engineer Assistant

    2012 - 2012 I helped structural engineers by reviewing their Autocad files. It included on-site visits to ensure that the drawings were followed. Pilling Methods assessment and evaluation of differences between France&Vietnam.

Formations

