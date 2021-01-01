Pierre LEMAIRE

| Project control team on Moho 1 bis project
| Revamping and expansion of the existing FPU Alima for Total E&P)
| EPC Project 200M$
Groupe Ponticelli Frères
- Project engineer
Émerainville2014 - 2015Paris (France)
Groupe Bouygues
- Technical Assistant
Paris2013 - 2013I was in charge, with the PM, of two construction projects (25 houses and 43 apartments) and I helped him on site to supervise the work. It included managing on-site teams, planning final works, technical problem solving, removal of reservations and building delivery.
VINCI ENERGIES
- Technical Assistant
Montesson2012 - 2012Retained to help the foreman on-site for street lightning projects and highway construction improvement. It includes reviewing the plans and specifications to ensure for example that cables were at the right places and that each phases were balanced. I was integrated in a technical team. I was involved in the call for bids process (cost estimation, technical memorandum, planning...) for the electrical side of construction projects.
VNCC
- Structural Engineer Assistant
2012 - 2012I helped structural engineers by reviewing their Autocad files. It included on-site visits to ensure that the drawings were followed. Pilling Methods assessment and evaluation of differences between France&Vietnam.