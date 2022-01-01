Menu

Pierre LIMBERT

CHÂTEAUROUX

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • TEMPO INTERIM 36 - Chargé de relations entreprises

    2014 - maintenant

Formations

  • CCI Indre (Chateauroux)

    Chateauroux 2001 - 2003

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :