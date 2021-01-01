Pierre MARMIGNON

Respected as a top European expert for desktop and application delivery, Pierre is a pioneer and a leading voice in the worldwide technical community. Since 2003, he has developed and managed the Citrix team for two Citrix platinum partners, delivering Citrix environments now in use across several French Fortune 100 companies.



Pierre is also internationally recognized for developing indispensible automation scripts and tools that industrialize Citrix integration and management, that are in production today within thousands of enterprise organizations. He runs the popular community site CitrixTools.net (now part of Norskale.com), and is a regular contributor to BrianMadden.com and other cutting-edge industry websites. Pierre is one of the most awarded Citrix Technology Professionals (CTP) worldwide, and has been a CTP Alumni until the Norskale acquisition.



The success of and demand for Pierre’s automation technologies led to his vision and establishment of Norskale - now part of Citrix.



Mes compétences :

Architecture informatique

Gestion de projet

Microsoft .NET

Citrix