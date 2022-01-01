Menu

Pierre PASQUIS

SAINT-PRIVAT-DES-PRÉS

Entreprises

  • SARL JAMOT - Plombier/Chauffagiste

    2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • Claveille (Perigueux)

    Perigueux 1989 - 1992

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

