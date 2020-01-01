Pierre TSAGURIA

Mes compétences :
Software
Outsourcing
E-commerce
France
Analysis
ERP
Eastern Europe
Project management
Entreprises
3DGurian
- 3D Modelling, visualisation and animation for architecture and neon factories
2013 - maintenant3DGurian, the 3D Modelling & Animation department at Guriansoft has got a great experience in 3D Design and Animation, for more than four years now we successfully executed several International rendering projects across the Western Europe.
http://guriansoft.com/en/services/modeling/
Our main specialties are 3D Architecture and Real-estate development, and 2D/3D for Neon factories.
Guriansoft
- Expert in outsourcing, project governance & management, System Requirements & Processes
Guriansoft publish ONEBEEZ and GPDEF, two web based solutions.
• GPDEF: Support to project owner. Through 10 steps, GPDEF helps project owner to cope with a wide set of issues related to any software development. GPDEF is designed to allow several people to work together on a shared project at any time and any step. The global and detailed system requirement released will allow any professional developer to bring the right answers to your needs.
Visit: https://gpdef.com
• ONEBEEZ is a business management tool designed for companies wishing to build an information-sharing and communicative working environment. Ideally at the disposal of small and medium-sized enterprises and retail outlets of all sizes, ONEBEEZ proposes for their management needs web solutions which draw on technology so far restricted to large companies.
Visit: http://guriansoft.com/en/saas/onebeez/
Cross Border Project Management involving countries such as United-Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherland, France, Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, Croatia, Ukraine, Belorussia, Spain, United States of America and Georgia.
Most significant Cross Border Projects developed:
• Guriansoft: Financial Erp.
• CS-Security: After sale on-line catalogue
• MAE French Foreign Office: Human resources management system
• CS-SI: Data control project for Autoroute du Mont Blanc
• CS-SI: E-commerce security jedi-Fire project for the EEC
• CS-SI: Public Key Infrastructure project for the EEC
• France Telecom Mobile: Datamart IRIS
• XRT: Universe 2.0 and above
• SAGE : Sage FRP Treasury Universe
• Guriansoft: GPDEF
• Guriansoft: ONEBEEZ
• Guriansoft Web agency: +200 projects
Chene MicroSystems
- Gerant
1993 - 1997Software re-publisher working for Canadian, American, and Dutch software publishers. Building sale offers, hot-line assistance. Press action, marketing development and exhibition organisation.
IT Service for Marketing companies, large volumes of Data collection and organisation, process setting and reporting preparation
Software publisher of Allix Human Ressources solution.
Thapsia System
- Gerant
1989 - 1993Software publisher of Allix Human Ressources solution.