Pierre VACHERAND

Before to start Log house business I was employed by Dassault Aviation. I was working in the subsidiary created in 1967, Dassault Falcon Service who owns one of the largest Falcon fleets in Europe and employs 530 Falcon experts. As a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, DFS is a world-wide business jet charter company which offers diversified corporate services that are truly tailored to fit your specific needs.



DFS is based at Le Bourget Airport (12 km outside Paris) and offers a large range of services to operators - such as Service Center, Charter Services and FBO.



Specialties: I contribute to the book "Business Model Generation". This is a book for visionaries, game changers, and challengers striving to defy outmoded business models and design tomorrow's enterprises.



Business Model Generation: A Handbook for Visionaries, Game Changers, and Challengers

Alexander Osterwalder, Yves Pigneur

ISBN: 978-0-470-87641-1



Mes compétences :

Affaires internationales

Leadership

Commerce international

Business development

Architecture

Construction bois

Construction durable

Marketing

Communication