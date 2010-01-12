Pierre VACHERAND

Menu

Before to start Log house business I was employed by Dassault Aviation. I was working in the subsidiary created in 1967, Dassault Falcon Service who owns one of the largest Falcon fleets in Europe and employs 530 Falcon experts. As a subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, DFS is a world-wide business jet charter company which offers diversified corporate services that are truly tailored to fit your specific needs.

DFS is based at Le Bourget Airport (12 km outside Paris) and offers a large range of services to operators - such as Service Center, Charter Services and FBO.

Specialties: I contribute to the book "Business Model Generation". This is a book for visionaries, game changers, and challengers striving to defy outmoded business models and design tomorrow's enterprises.

  • KONTIO - Consultant Export Manager

    PRINGY 2015 - maintenant Depuis presque 50 ans, de l'habitation secondaire aux villas les plus prestigieuses, sans oublier les bâtiments publiques, Kontiotuote Oy maîtrise les plus hautes technologies de la construction bois massif et les met au service de ses clients. Elle concourt à leur projet, à leur investissement, à la gestion de leur programme, de leur planning et de leur déroulement, partout dans le monde.

    Sa pérennité se fonde sur des choix techniques et industriels pragmatiques et audacieux qui respectent les impératifs éthiques, sociaux et environnementaux.

    Pivot d’une industrie stratégique dédiée à l'habitation et à l'environnement, Kontiotuote Oy participe au développement d’un large tissu d’entreprises, des artisans locaux aux établissement de haut niveau. Grâce à ses compétences et à l’expérience de ses équipes, elle posséde un savoir-faire unique en Europe, qu'elle partage avec de nombreux partenaires français et internationaux.

  • Honka West Europe - President

    2006 - 2013 Honka is joining to rebuild Haiti

    How can Finland participate in reconstruction of Haiti? Honkarakenne Oyj is one of the active members of the committee of Finnish experts who participated with Finpro in the disaster evaluation conducted by Kimmo Pohjanpalo, honorary council of Haiti.

    The scale of destruction is enormous and the situation is becoming urgent: 1,3 million people are living in tents and in temporary housing and this as the rainy and hurricane seasons begin.

    The committee is led by Jean-Marie Vorbe to visits the spots for future construction of buildings of 18 m2 ble to be enlarged hereafter. Once the question of housing is settled, the basic problem remains. The infrastructure of Haiti has been largely destroyed. The question real need is to help Haiti to restart its economy by helping the tourism, education and health.

    Honka is investing in tourism equipment, schooling facilities and hospital and social constructions and its associated equipment. Two crucial assets are Honka’s knowledge in terms of antisismic log buildings validated by test carried out in Japan in 2008 with excellent results, and Honkas’ engagement in sustainable construction.

    Honka has solutions to two new problems: urgency and sustainability.

    What type of product range is Honka able to produce in such quantities?
    Is Honka able to manufacture rapidly in a large quantity?

    With 50 years experience in building in rough climate, Honka is actively finding solutions will enable Haitians to integrate new structures with the existing local wooden architecture.

    Architect Pierre Monfreda who has worked in Bali as a supervisor will be one of the supervisors in the reconstruction in Haiti.

    The Finnish Red Cross and the Lutheran church are other actors in the Finnish humanitarian aid in Haiti. They are coordinating their actions on local constructions which are resistant to earthquakes and are sustainable.

    Haiti needs urgently schooling facilities and equipment. Hundreds of schools and hospitals have been destroyed in January’s earthquake.

    Background
    Strong earthquake in Haiti.
    Date: 12 January 2010 at 5 pm
    Magnitude: 7.3 Mw on earthquake
    The biggest earthquake in Haiti since 200 years. The epicenter was near the city of Léogâne, 17 km south-west
    of Port-au-Prince.
    3 million people are estimated to be affected by the earthquake

    The damage
    220 000 is the number of deaths.
    100 000 is the number of houses destroyed, 300 000 houses more or less damaged.
    80% of the city of Léogâne is destroyed.
    More than 1 300 school facilities and more than 50 hospitals are destroyed.

    Support from Finland to earthquake victims in Haiti
    Finland grants 12,5 million euros for humanitarian aid.
    The Finnish Red Cross and the Finn Church grants aid to Haiti.
    Individual donations.
    Honorary Vice-consul of Haiti in Finland, Juhani Palmu is one of the most known Finnish artists abroad. The benefits of Juhani Palmus’ sales are going for reconstruction of Haiti. Juhani Palmu has art galleries in Nice in France and all over the world.

    Additional information
    President, Pierre Vacherand, Honka West & South Europe, 68 rue Cassiopée, France, pierre.vacherand@honka.com
    tel +33 6 76 23 35 84

    Honka Group is the world leader in the manufacture and marketing of genuine wooden houses and over 50 years, its products have been sold to more than 40 countries. Honka offers both family homes and leisure homes. The log houses are manufactured at the company’s primary factories in Karstula and Alajärvi. The main office is located in Tuusula. In 2009, the group’s turnover was MEUR 52,3, with exports accounting for approximately 60% of the total. The company has approximately 303 employees and a sales network covering 30 countries. Besides Finland, Honka has subsidiaries in France, German and Japan. Honka Group has a strong family tradition and the company’s B-shares are listed on the Small Companies listing of the OMX Nordic Exchange Helsinki. www.honka.com





  • Honka France (Subsidiary of Honka Oyj Finland) - President

    1995 - 2005

  • Dassault Falcon Service - Flight Department (operations)

    Le Bourget 1980 - 1995

