Pierre YEM MBACK (PIERRE YEM MBACK)

Hello, my name is Pierre Yem Mback. I am a Full Stack Developer and Versatile Computer Technician. I have a good level of major web development languages such as java, .Net, PHP, Angular I also know how to interact with a Sql, Oracle and NoSql database, and I know how to design and use APIs to interact with remote sites . I have good skills in information architecture and UX/UI to create functional sites and applications for the end user. I also have a passion for coding and the curiosity to train myself constantly. I am self-disciplined and have good problem-solving skills. I am able to provide IT solutions able to respond quickly and at all times to potential computer failures of the company. I have an eye for detail and I am able to spot small malfunctions in a system in place. I have computer graphics, network, computer maintenance and communication skills. I am always on the lookout for the latest novelty...

More: https://kayefaye-fa3ec.web.app/