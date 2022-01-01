Menu

Pierre YEM MBACK (PIERRE YEM MBACK)

  • Freelance, Dakar
  • Prestataire de services informaique

Dakar

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bargny ainsi que le résultat des législatives dans l'Oise.

En résumé

Hello, my name is Pierre Yem Mback. I am a Full Stack Developer and Versatile Computer Technician. I have a good level of major web development languages such as java, .Net, PHP, Angular I also know how to interact with a Sql, Oracle and NoSql database, and I know how to design and use APIs to interact with remote sites . I have good skills in information architecture and UX/UI to create functional sites and applications for the end user. I also have a passion for coding and the curiosity to train myself constantly. I am self-disciplined and have good problem-solving skills. I am able to provide IT solutions able to respond quickly and at all times to potential computer failures of the company. I have an eye for detail and I am able to spot small malfunctions in a system in place. I have computer graphics, network, computer maintenance and communication skills. I am always on the lookout for the latest novelty...
More: https://kayefaye-fa3ec.web.app/

Entreprises

  • Freelance, Dakar - Prestataire de services informaique

    Informatique | Dakar 2020 - maintenant Développement d'application web/mobile, infographie , maintenance informatique et réseaux.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Informatique

    Dakar 2016 - 2020 Développement full stack, Administration Système, Admiration Réseau, IA ,Administrions de base de donnée, Management etc.

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :