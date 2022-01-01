Retail
Pierre-Yves PUECH
Pierre-Yves PUECH
AALST
Entreprises
Undisclosed
- Mechanical design engineer
2009 - maintenant
Undisclosed
- Senior mechanical design engineer
2008 - 2009
Mechanical design developments of several armament related electro-mechanical systems, involving CAD and FEA.
Berlioz Industries
- LAN Admin
2002 - 2003
General management of the network, CAD softwares installation, licensing, customisation, migration and deployment.
Berlioz Industries
- Mechanical designer
2000 - 2003
Mechanical design consulting on various production projects involving a wide variety of CAD softwares
Formations
IUT Jean Monnet
Saint Etienne
1999 - 2000
DNTS CPA/TEDIM
advanced mechanical design, CAD, CAM, FEA, computer science, computer vision, software programming bases.
IUT Jean Monnet
Saint Etienne
1997 - 1999
DUT
Mechanical design, CAD, manufacturing and process engineering
Réseau
Claire THOMASSIN
Mathieu ROUSSET
