Menu

Pierre-Yves PUECH

AALST

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Undisclosed - Mechanical design engineer

    2009 - maintenant

  • Undisclosed - Senior mechanical design engineer

    2008 - 2009 Mechanical design developments of several armament related electro-mechanical systems, involving CAD and FEA.

  • Berlioz Industries - LAN Admin

    2002 - 2003 General management of the network, CAD softwares installation, licensing, customisation, migration and deployment.

  • Berlioz Industries - Mechanical designer

    2000 - 2003 Mechanical design consulting on various production projects involving a wide variety of CAD softwares

Formations

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 1999 - 2000 DNTS CPA/TEDIM

    advanced mechanical design, CAD, CAM, FEA, computer science, computer vision, software programming bases.

  • IUT Jean Monnet

    Saint Etienne 1997 - 1999 DUT

    Mechanical design, CAD, manufacturing and process engineering

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :