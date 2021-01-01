Retail
Pierre-Yvon MAHE
Ajouter
Pierre-Yvon MAHE
responsable commercial
POINT P ST BRIEUC
responsable commercial
RENNES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
POINT P ST BRIEUC
- Responsable commercial
Commercial | Rennes (35000)
2009 - maintenant
responsable secteur libre service depuis 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel