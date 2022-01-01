Retail
Pierrick HENNEMANN
Pierrick HENNEMANN
Sodexo Pass France
Aide cuisine
Belfort
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Sodexo Pass France
- Aide cuisine
Autre | Belfort (90000)
2022 - 2022
Préparations des plats froid.
Les Agapes'hotes
- Agent polyvalent en restauration
Autre | Belfort
2021 - 2021
Les Agapes'hotes
- Agent polyvalent en restauration
Autre | Belfort (90000)
2020 - 2020
Ctre Hosp Soins Longue Duree Chenois
- Plongeur
Autre | Bavilliers (90800)
2016 - 2017
Réalisation de plonge.
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
