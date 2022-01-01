Menu

Pourgue KOUMO POURGUÉ (FABRICE KOUMO POURGUE)

  • AMES
  • Airworthiness Engineer

Saint-Louis

En résumé

Graduated in aeronautical engineering and maintenance and equipped with a solid theoretical background. I thrive in dynamic environments due to my ability to adapt, integrate and solve complex problems to achieve the set objectives

Entreprises

  • AMES (CAMO) - Airworthiness Engineer

    Technique | Saint-Louis (68300) 2021 - maintenant Integration of new aircraft into the fleet; Maintenance and follow-up airworthiness; AD, SB and Job Cards handling and control; Management of the approval of modifications and repairs; Relationship Customer-manufacturer

Formations

  • Institut De Maintenance Aéronautique (IMA) / Université Bordeaux 1

    Bordeaux (33000) 2019 - 2021 Regulations/Certification in Aeronautics (SRM, AMM, CMM)
    Calculation of a structure by finite elements, fatigue, MSG3 system

  • Samara State Aerospace University Named After Academician S.P. Korolyov (Samara)

    Samara 2014 - 2019 Bachelor

  • Université Russe De Chimie Et Technologies D.I Mendeleev (Novomoskovsk)

    Novomoskovsk 2013 - 2014 Langue russe

  • École Supérieure De Aéronautique Et Des Technologies (ESAT) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - 2013

  • Lycée Sacré Coeur (Ndjamena)

    Ndjamena 2004 - 2012 Baccalauréat

